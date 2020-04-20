Lil Wayne's alleged high school girl will talk about her alleged abuse and activities of & # 39; sex slave & # 39;

Instagram

A woman claims to have been involved in little Waynealleged "sex slave" activities for years. The woman named Kimberly Rose has gone to her Instagram page to announce that she is going to write a story about her intimate relationship with the rapper.

"Exclusively for everyone. An intimate, explicit and unexcused look at my four and a half year relationship with #LilWayne from October 2015 to January 2020, coming soon!" so she wrote in one of her posts along with a screenshot of her conversation with someone who offered to be her and "Wayne's sex slave."

Kimberly seemed to plan a retaliation with her next book as she wrote, "You left me with nothing to lose" and Narcissistic, "like some of the hashtags.

In another post, she shared a photo of Tunechi asleep with "All details, no restrictions" written on it. He also hinted that the book will be released in the summer of 2020.

Kimberly also appeared to accuse Wayne of abuse as he shared photos of his bruised hands and face. "April 25, 2019. Attested to by a Los Angeles model and makeup artist named Tonya," she wrote in the caption, along with a similar announcement about her revelation.

Kimberly, whose biography describes her as an author and artist, has shared screenshots of her alleged text messages with Wayne. Their conversations were often flirtatious. In one of their exchanges, the person believed to be the "Lollipop" spitter told Kimberly, "I want you without clothes as soon as you get here and do as I tell you."

Meanwhile, another screenshot revealed that their sexual relationship sometimes involved a third person and that Wayne allegedly asked Kimberly to find another woman, whom he called "a new Pink", for his next threesome. "I prefer they are not black, baby," he also mentioned his preference.

If all the allegations were true, Wayne's alleged sex slave activities and trios are not the only ones revealed by Kimberly. The 37-year-old star is committed to modeling The & # 39; Tecia Thomas since 2019 and confirmed his romance in February this year, meaning he cheated on his girlfriend with Kim before the adventure ended in January 2020.

Wayne has not responded to claims.