Liam Payne says former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson betrayed him after revealing anniversary reunion plans!

Liam Payne was so excited to tell fans that something really special is coming up on One Direction's 10th anniversary! That said, he did not hesitate to mock the directors about the meeting project they are preparing.

However, it turns out that another member, Louis Tomlinson, thought he had spilled too much and was not very happy about that.

Louis let him know and apparently he even scolded him. because!

During an Instagram Live session with DJ Alesso, Liam admitted that ‘Louis scolded me for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. Then you will make the group scold me in the group chat. I can't say too much. "

Then, once again, he emphasized that he's been in contact with the other guys lately, and that includes Niall Horan.

"I spoke to Niall again on FaceTime today and he was out on his balcony sunbathing and whatever … He is also in London." Most of us are in London. We've been trying to organize the first FaceTime group right now, (you) come in and replace Zayn (Malik) and join the gang! "

"Oh wow, everyone is about to explode," the DJ and record producer reacted to that proposal.

Of course it was a joke, but it also seems like he just confirmed that Zayn won't be part of the band's reunion project.

As you know, he was the one who left the boy band and started a solo career long before the others also had an indefinite "hiatus,quot;.

No one was happy when he had just left, and things got worse as Zayn began to cast shadows during the interviews.

For example, you once said that the music One Direction had released was & # 39; generic AF & # 39 ;.

He's also ignored Harry Styles before, saying they never really spoke, despite being in the same boy band for years.



