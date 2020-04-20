Liam Payne asks DJ Alesso to & # 39; complete & # 39; for Zayn Malik during One Direction's 10-year reunion

WENN / Avalon

Although he, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have followed Zayn on Twitter again, the singer of & # 39; Strip That Down & # 39; hints that his former bandmate will not be part of the meeting.

Liam Payne seems to be implying that Zayn Malik will not be part of Only one directionreunion of the tenth anniversary. Although the, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have returned to follow their former bandmate on Twitter, the cheery "Strip That Down" singer asked DJ Alesso to "complete" for the "Pillow Talk" when your group celebrates the milestone.

In a live Instagram chat on Sunday night, April 19, the 26-year-old spoke about the rumored online encounter with DJ "Let Me Go". Revealing that he and his bandmates have been communicating with each other from their respective lockdown locations, he said: "Most of us are in London. We have been trying to organize the first FaceTime group right now."

Hearing the update on the band, Alesso jokingly said to Liam, "Oh wow, everyone is about to explode." In response, the former contestant on "Factor X UK, "he replied:" You can come in and replace Zayn and join the band. "

Despite the big reveal, the "Stack It Up" singer noted that "he can't say too much." He added: "It was actually Louis fired me for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. So you will have the group fire me in group chat."

Days earlier, One Direction members sent a buzz on the Internet when they followed Zayn on Twitter again. Since then, rumors have circulated that the boys would release a new song titled "Five" in October. However, a source insisted that the meeting was likely to be a small television celebration.

"They got back in touch, but the talks between them are just about something small to mark the anniversary," the source told The Sun. "Everyone has their own music going, so a meeting right now wouldn't make sense."