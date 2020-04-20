Liam Hemsworth goes shirtless for Easter

Liam Hemsworth is giving fans a lot to think about as Miley Cyrus' ex-husband, 30, has focused on bodybuilding since their split. Now fans are going crazy for Liam and he let his fans see even more of the fruit of his work. Shirtless for Easter, Liam shared a photo where the hunk leaned back on his bed and showed off his chiseled abs. Holding a cup of tea, Liam opted for a black-and-white photo and encouraged fans to stay safe, stay home, and stay in bed.

Since their separation, Liam has been working with a coach and recently covered Men’s Health magazine. Photographed by the Rikers brothers, Liam showed off his bulging biceps, six-pack, and free spirit while doing the photoshoot barefoot.

Here is the description Liam Hemsworth shared with her photo.

"Happy Easter! Stay safe. Stay in bed."

Many fans were divided by the division of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. The two have been on and off for 10 years, but it's clear that these two have finally ended, once and for all. A native of Australia, Liam is the youngest of three brothers. They are all actors: Luke Hemsworth (Westworld), Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers) and Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games, The Most Dangerous Game).

Liam was living in Malibu with Miley Cyrus when the separation took place. The reports of how Liam found out that Miley allegedly ran away with Kaitlynn Carter were heartbreaking. Miley apparently never sat down with Liam and finished things in advance. He didn't realize Miley was involved in a homosexual relationship with the blogger until he saw photos of them kissing on social media.

Liam's older brother Chris chimed in and brought Liam back home. It seems that Liam does not plan to return to Los Angeles and now that the Coronavirus pandemic has closed the borders, it seems that he will stay in Australia for quite some time.

What do you think of the way Liam Hemsworth has reinvented himself since his divorce from Miley Cyrus? Miley moved in with Cody Simpson and Liam Hemsworth is now with Australian model Gabriella Brooks.



