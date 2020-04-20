LG teases the new 5G Velvet camera phone "rain drop,quot;

LG has released a brief teaser for its upcoming Velvet smartphone that gives us a clearer view of its design, which is a refreshing change from recent LG devices like the V60. The preview also confirms that it will run on a Snapdragon 5G 765 processor, which is one step below Qualcomm's current flagship Snapdragon 865.

The company has already announced key details about Velvet's design for the past two weeks, but the new trailer gives us a better idea of ​​what it will look like in the real world. There's a cascading triple camera array on the back arranged in what LG calls a "rain drop,quot; design, and while the main camera still rises up from the back of the device, it is very different from the large protrusions of the camera that are becoming increasingly common.

Yes, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack

The trailer also shows other key details. It can detect a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom of the device in the end jack; A key selling point for LG devices that tend to feature sophisticated DACs for better sound with wired headphones. Around the front is a screen with a small tear notch, and what appear to be much smaller bezels than LG's recent V60. Four color options are shown in the trailer: black, white, green, and an orange-pink hybrid.

There is still no official news on when LG plans to announce the Velvet, but previously a report from the Korean news portal. Naver suggested it could be revealed on May 15. Considering the amount of advancements LG has released this month, a full release can't be far off.