Leslie Jordan talks about Instagram fame and her viral quarantine videos

Leslie Jordan He continues to be the Instagram star that the world needs right now.

The 64-year-old man has always been known as a beloved actor with prominent roles on shows like Will and grace and American horror story, but has recently risen to fame on the social media platform for its daily streams. These often viral videos include everything from show business stories to singing and dancing, though they all aim to uplift the spirit of anyone feeling depressed as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Leslie signed up with Jason Kennedy of E! On an Instagram Live for In the room Monday, where he explained that until recently, he didn't even know what the words "viral,quot; and "monetize,quot; meant. In fact, when one of Leslie's videos took off, he described a friend who called him to say, "You're viral!" only for him to reply, "No, honey, I'm fine. I'm here at Mom's house … I don't have that virus."

And even though monetizing content is the name of the game on Instagram, especially for those with millions of followers, which Leslie has recently garnered, she said she has no plans to do so as long as people practice social distancing.