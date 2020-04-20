Leslie Jordan talks about Instagram fame and her viral quarantine videos

Leslie Jordan He continues to be the Instagram star that the world needs right now.
The 64-year-old man has always been known as a beloved actor with prominent roles on shows like Will and grace and American horror story, but has recently risen to fame on the social media platform for its daily streams. These often viral videos include everything from show business stories to singing and dancing, though they all aim to uplift the spirit of anyone feeling depressed as the coronavirus outbreak continues.
Leslie signed up with Jason Kennedy of E! On an Instagram Live for In the room Monday, where he explained that until recently, he didn't even know what the words "viral,quot; and "monetize,quot; meant. In fact, when one of Leslie's videos took off, he described a friend who called him to say, "You're viral!" only for him to reply, "No, honey, I'm fine. I'm here at Mom's house … I don't have that virus."
And even though monetizing content is the name of the game on Instagram, especially for those with millions of followers, which Leslie has recently garnered, she said she has no plans to do so as long as people practice social distancing.
"I mean, they've contacted me!" Leslie explained. "I said, 'Listen, I just do this for fun, for free. And I have a great job online, you know, Call me kat. I have a great, great, great television series on Fox. I don't need, you know … I'm going to be rich like s – t. "
He continued, "Until the hunt is over … I'm going to do it for fun and for free. After that, woo! All bets are off! I'll be Hollywood's biggest whore."
Until then, Leslie said she doesn't want to get used to planning content. However, he intends to maintain his position as "the founder and guiding light of the Dylan McDermott fan club for middle-aged gay men."
"And right now I'm the only member," Leslie told Jason. "But interest has been expressed. And I've been asked to open it up beyond gay people and I'm considering that. I'll mention it at the next board meeting … it's me. I'm the only one on the board."
Otherwise, Leslie doesn't feel any pressure to produce content (or use props, as her followers once suggested). And while you tend to avoid the comment section on your posts, you do enjoy other types of comments. The "best,quot; comment, he told Jordan, comes in the form of random texts and calls from all kinds of people.
"I mean, you know, because I was in the recovery rooms for years, so I'm very open, I've been completely clean and sober for 22 years, I've given my phone number to every drunk in Hollywood," Leslie explained. "There's not an old drug addict in Hollywood who doesn't have my phone number. Because that's part of my recovery! Helping people."
And it seems like that's what he's still doing, one video at a time!
