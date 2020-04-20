Leading Cable and Broadband Service Provider Vows to Reduce Workers for 60 Days – Deadline

With most media and entertainment companies in a reduction mode due to the coronavirus, Charter Communications has promised not to implement layoffs or licenses for at least the next 60 days.

America's No. 2 Cable Operator USA And a major broadband internet access provider said it is making the promise as part of an "ongoing commitment to its employees." In a press release, the company said its goal is "to reassure our employees during this unprecedented time we face together as a company and as a nation."

Monday's news follows Charter's earlier moves, including a permanent wage increase for all hourly workers from $ 15 to $ 20 over the next two years. Frontline and customer operations employees will see an immediate increase of $ 1.50 per hour and an additional $ 1.50 starting in March 2021, plus an annual merit increase. The enhanced health benefits and flexible working time related to COVID-19 are also in the mix.

"These employees are providing the critical services that enable uninterrupted Internet, telephone and television news for more than 29 million customers, including vital institutions such as hospitals, immediate response services and government facilities," the company said. “We are grateful for their uninterrupted work that supports and maintains our clients' residential and commercial connectivity needs during the COVID-19 health and economic crisis. At Charter, we will continue to support our employees as we navigate together through the competitive demands placed on us all during this pandemic. ”

Despite the latest openness to employees, Charter remains at a standstill with a small subset of its workforce. About 1,800 members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 3 in Brooklyn have been on strike against Charter since March 2017. The problem is a planned replacement of union health insurance and pension plans with company benefits.

Investors have come to view pay-TV and broadband distributors like Charter as a decent bet during this tumultuous time for the stock market and the economy as a whole. The company's shares rose 1% to about $ 505 in Monday's mid-day trade. After the craters in March, stocks have returned a surprising distance from their 52-week high of $ 546.54.