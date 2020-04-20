‘Last week tonight’ criticizes Trump-Fox News disinformation cycle – Deadline

In Last week tonightJohn Oliver unpacked another "brutal week" of coronavirus dominating the news, but he saw a silver lining in Dame Judi Dench's dance skills on TikTok.

With that said, Oliver plunged deep into the misinformation that was spreading about the coronavirus. This includes claims that microwave mail can kill the virus and that breast milk and garlic can help prevent it. The dissemination of information has led to the latest protest against orders to stay home.

Olive notes that many people, including these protesters, think that the coronavirus is less deadly than the flu. Specifically, 40% of Americans think this, but in fact, it is not true. Coronavirus is many times more deadly. "Comparing the coronavirus with the flu is like comparing Jeffrey Dahmer with OJ Simpson," Oliver jokes. Then he adds: "Bad information is not only frustrating and dangerous, but it can force us to stay home longer."

This is where he begins to unpack all the misinformation coming from people like televangelist Kenneth Copeland and Rush Limbaugh, who has said that "panic is not warranted" when the pandemic started.

"The problem is that many in the conservative media have found it easy to incorporate this virus into narratives that they have been carefully constructing for decades," said Oliver. Limbaugh has endlessly pushed his "Four Corners of Deception" on his radio show. This includes: government, academia, science, and the media, which turn out to be important groups to listen to during a public health crisis. On top of that, he has established his program as a single outlet worth trusting, empowering him.

Oliver then addresses Fox News, which initially reported the coronavirus warning as a hysterical media attack to derail Donald Trump. However, when people started dying from the virus, they went from minimizing the warning to minimizing deaths.

Fox News underestimated the danger of the coronavirus from the start, but as the death toll increased, they were behind the scenes suspending nonessential business trips, and their employees canceled in-person meetings and summits. They also encouraged them to do business via Skype. According to Oliver, they did this because "they only tend to believe these things on television for money."

He added: "The problem is that Trump is the subject of this misinformation and he is also the target of it." Trump draws talking points from what he sees, and that's Fox News.

At one point, Steve Hilton said that the cure made us worse than the problem itself. Days later, Trump reiterated that during the press.

"It is quite depressing to see the prisoner repeating what he heard the night before," said Oliver. He adds that Trump has access to the best experts in the world, but still receives advice while watching television.

Another misinformation garnered by Trump was when an alleged adviser to the Stanford School of Medicine named Gregory Rigano said that the drug hydroxychloroquine was a potential form of treatment for the coronavirus. The next day, Trump took this information and ran with it even though the Stanford Medical School went ahead and said that Rigano was not an adviser and that they were not involved in the study.

"The feedback loop between Fox and Trump has been way ahead of the science here," said Oliver. Fox News continued to advocate for hydroxychloroquine, and as the media frenzy continued, the drug's effectiveness went from being a scientific problem to a political one. He noted: "Anyone who wants more ethical drug studies will be seen on the right as an enemy of Trump. That said, due to all the talk about hydroxychloroquine, existing lupus patients who need the drug were unable to refill their prescriptions.

"The skills required to produce television and govern are very different, unfortunately we have a president who doesn't know the difference," said Oliver. Even at the start of his tenure, Trump told top aides to think of each day as an episode like a television show where he beats his rivals.

"We have a network and a president that thrive in the division by feeding on each other when we desperately need a unified response to a public health crisis," says Oliver. The protests mentioned were fueled by misinformation and also led Trump to tweet "FREE YOURSELF MINNESOTA!", "FREE YOURSELF MICHIGAN!" and "FREE VIRGINIA!" All of this at a time when 66% of Americans admit it is dangerous if orders to stay home are lifted early.

Oliver, like many of us, wants this to end. And it is here that he becomes personal, saying that he knows people who have died of coronavirus. He also knows people who are taking hydroxychloroquine because they think it will give them immunity, and he also knows people with lupus who have reduced their last dose of hydroxychloroquine.

"It makes me fucking mad," he said bluntly before adding, "The fact is, the quickest way for this to end is for us all to stick together in this difficult task. The only way it happens is if we have leadership. trustworthy and knowledgeable that unfortunately we don't. "