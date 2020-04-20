‘Last Dance’ achieves a huge ESPN audience with Michael Jordan Docuseries – Deadline

A hungry sport from America appeared en masse last night for the debut of The last Dance See Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls aim for their sixth NBA championship more than 20 years ago.

Leaving the Oscar winner OJ .: Made in America in the dust, the Bulls' first two episodes of the 10-episode docuseries of the 1997-1998 season caught an average of 6.1 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2 in its premiere. in prime time.

To put that slam dunk in context, not only is it a 79% increase over the beginning of July 2016 from Orenthal James Simpson's in-depth career review and trial, but it's the best original content in proprietary sports Disney cable networks have done so since George W. Bush was POTUS in 2004.

With millions under orders to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the acclaimed Last Dance was always expected to do well for ESPN. Moving forward from its original June start date, however, the first two-part game is the most-watched overall show on the channel since the Jan. 13 CFP National Championship between the Clemson Alabama Tigers and the winning LSU Tigers. That multi-channel college ball broadcast caught an audience of 25.5 million.