Lady Gaga encourages Shah Rukh Khan during the Together At Home concert

Lady Gaga starts the One World: Together at Home initiative with Global Citizen that got some of the biggest names in the world to raise money for people affected by COVID 19. Names like Chris Martin, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Elton John, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan teamed up to spread awareness of the virus and encourage people to stay safe.

With the concert a huge success, the videos of the musicians singing and ours, Priyanka and Shah Rukh Khan talking about the adverse effects of the Coronavirus went viral on social media. But one short clip caused a frenzy in India more than the others. This was a clip that someone saved from the Lady Gaga stories where she was seen cheering when the SRK segment appeared in the campaign.

Lady Gaga cheering when SRK appears on her TV screen with the important message, this is how we all feel when we see it âÂ ¤ï¸Â – From the Instagram story of @Lady Gaga #TogetherAtHome @GlblCtzn pic.twitter.com/xwXItVoDJm – SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 19, 2020

Whether it's Lady Gaga or anyone on the other side of the glove, King Khan surely has the same effect on everyone.