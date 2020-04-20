La La Anthony to Produce Docuseries on Plus Size Dance Squad

Instagram

Through her production company LaLaLand, the actress from & # 39; Power & # 39; partners with Snapchat to bring the 10-episode series of & # 39; The Honeybeez of ASU & # 39; to the social media platform.

Reality tv star La La Anthony He has teamed up with Snapchat bosses in a docuseries about a talented oversized dance team.

The "ChiActress Anthony has signed on to produce The Honeybeez of ASU, based on the Alabama State University performance group, for her production company LaLaLand as part of a 10-episode Snap Originals series for the social media platform.

Following the dance team and their coach during the ups and downs of the 2019-2020 competitive season, the ASU Honeybeez launches on April 25 (20).