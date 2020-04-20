KUWK: Wendy Williams criticizes Khloe Kardashian after she considers having a second child with former Tristan Thompson!

Despite the way their relationship ended, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson discussed having a second child together in the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. That said, Wendy Williams couldn't help but talk about her relationship on her "at home,quot; version of her talk show.

The host did not hesitate to call the KUWK star for considering having another baby with the basketball player who cheated on her not once but twice!

Wendy made it very clear that she hopes Khloe really thinks a lot and for a long time before making that decision.

As you know, the exes are already the parents of a girl: True, 2 years old.

While the idea of ​​giving True a brother came from Tristan, Khloe was not against using her "sperm,quot; to accomplish that task.

‘Ok, I totally understand. It makes your life easier if you have all your children with the same father. How does that work once you get the second love of your life? It makes things a little complicated. In a perfect world, and the world is not perfect, yes, all children would be from the same mother and father. It makes visits easier and going to graduation and making decisions easier. But at what cost? Wendy said on her talk show that has appeared on YouTube since quarantine.

He mentioned how Khloe said not too long ago that she would not fall in love again after Tristan.

‘I don't know Khlo. Do you mean that you'll ever fall in love again unless you're a baseball player? Tristan has and will continue with his life. He is still young enough and a basketball player, he will drop seeds everywhere before you know it, "Wendy said, while shading the NBA star.



