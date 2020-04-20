Kourtney Kardashian says her "favorite birthday gift,quot; came from Rob

Rob Kardashianbirthday gift for Kourtney Kardashian It could be the sweetest gift of all.

To celebrate his older sister's 41st birthday, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star gave him something that also paid tribute to his late father. Robert Kardashian: Your old record collection. With classic melodies by timeless artists like Etta James, Luther Vandross, Ray Charles, Neil Young and more, Rob's sentimental gift was dubbed Kourtney's "favorite birthday gift,quot; in his Instagram Stories.

"Favorite birthday present: @robkardashianofficial gave me all my dad's old records," Kourtney shared, along with a snapshot of the stack of old records.

To make the mother of three's birthday even more special, sister Khloe Kardashian He showered the woman of the hour with an impressive arrangement of balloons, made in the shape of Disney's favorite character, Minnie Mouse. But that wasn't the only birthday trick that Revenge Corps The star was up his sleeve.