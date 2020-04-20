Kourtney Kardashian says her "favorite birthday gift,quot; came from Rob

Rob Kardashianbirthday gift for Kourtney Kardashian It could be the sweetest gift of all.
To celebrate his older sister's 41st birthday, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star gave him something that also paid tribute to his late father. Robert Kardashian: Your old record collection. With classic melodies by timeless artists like Etta James, Luther Vandross, Ray Charles, Neil Young and more, Rob's sentimental gift was dubbed Kourtney's "favorite birthday gift,quot; in his Instagram Stories.
"Favorite birthday present: @robkardashianofficial gave me all my dad's old records," Kourtney shared, along with a snapshot of the stack of old records.
To make the mother of three's birthday even more special, sister Khloe Kardashian He showered the woman of the hour with an impressive arrangement of balloons, made in the shape of Disney's favorite character, Minnie Mouse. But that wasn't the only birthday trick that Revenge Corps The star was up his sleeve.
Since the great day of Kourtney fell amid the coronavirus pandemic, Khloe, Kendall Jenner and the friends of the famous family surprised her with a birthday celebration themed of social distancing. At the edge of the street outside their home, the sisters led a car parade for the POOSH founder.
"A birthday in quarantine," Kendall wrote on Instagram, along with a series of videos of about a dozen cars lined up outside Kourtney's house honking the horn and wishing him a happy birthday. Keeping things festive, the group of celebrants held up balloons and homemade birthday signs as they played. Rihanna"Birthday cake,quot; and Blackpink"B-tch birthday,quot;.
"Car show for @kourtneykardash's birthday," Khloe wrote in her Instagram story, giving fans a closer look at the epic festivities with videos. "This was amazing, everyone loves to celebrate (you)."
Making sure Kourtney felt love, Khloe shared a heartwarming post to wish her older sister a happy birthday. "Happy birthday, my beautiful @kourtneykardash! In any life I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can't imagine my life without you, nor would I want to imagine that," he added, "Today and every day, I pray so that your soul is covered with love and from your core, I pray that you are happy! You deserve only magical things! In all previous lives and in all subsequent lives, I will love you! "
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
