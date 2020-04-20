Home Entertainment Kodak Black's Angry Attorney's Early Release Request Denied

Rapper Kodak Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, launched a scathing attack on the justice system as his client was denied early release from prison for the coronavirus, while others walked.

Cohen references Trump snitch, Michael Cohen, and Tekashi 6ix9ine in his long spiel on Instagram.

"It is amazing how the Federal BOP works. Here is a guy who is still more than 1.5 years in his sentence and without signs of a crown, in a minimal security club fed, the judge denies his request to be released, and Bop he goes ahead and decides he is a candidate for release, "he writes.

