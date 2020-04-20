Kodak Black's Angry Attorney's Early Release Request Denied

Rapper Kodak Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, launched a scathing attack on the justice system as his client was denied early release from prison for the coronavirus, while others walked.

Cohen references Trump snitch, Michael Cohen, and Tekashi 6ix9ine in his long spiel on Instagram.

"It is amazing how the Federal BOP works. Here is a guy who is still more than 1.5 years in his sentence and without signs of a crown, in a minimal security club fed, the judge denies his request to be released, and Bop he goes ahead and decides he is a candidate for release, "he writes.

"Meanwhile, @kodakblack sits in a correctional facility where I cannot have meaningful legal discussions about any of his cases, 1,100 miles away from his family, where there are crown cases, for a paperwork crime, and they don't even accept transfer him closer to his family, as suggested in the First Step Act. The officer who has @ 6ix9ine0 was charged with violent crime, has a record and is sent to a private prison and then released early as well. If he believes there is no 2 tiered justice system you're dreaming of. #justiceforkodak "Cohen concludes the post.

