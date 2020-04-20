Keyshia Cole: O.T. Genasis is a & # 39; thug & # 39;!

Keyshia Cole has finally spoken out against O.T. Genasis' online hate campaign against her, calling it "stalker,quot;.

"Honestly, I'm not even going to talk about that situation, but it bothered me a lot because you know at one point, when everyone was going through so many things in the black community and I like to be killed and all that, to be arrested, killed and then you want to make a complete song that I wrote about love and shooting and murder and bang bang and all that, "he told Ari Lennox on Instagram Live.

"It's like, sir, relax and then get mad when I say, I don't like what you did, like preserve the integrity of my music, I like it and then just bully and harass and keep bullying like what."

Genasis was tagged as a stalker by most Instagram after claiming that the singer's genitals smelled of "fish sticks."