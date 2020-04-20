Kenya Moore's daughter Brooklyn Daly has some fans who say she is the reincarnation of her grandmother – see Brookie perk up as she takes a ride on her new slide

Kenya Moore made the day for other fans when she shared a cute video with little baby Brooklyn Daly taking a ride on her new slide. Just take a look at this miracle baby who is having fun all over the world without having to worry about the global crisis that we are all in the midst of.

Check out the video Kenya shared on the girl's IG account she created in 2019 to keep fans updated on what Brookie is up to these days.

"I couldn't let mom finish. I had to take a ride on my new slide." Kenya captioned her post.

Somoene commented: ‘Very independent like her mother. She will get what she wants. She is not afraid to try new things. I'm glad you let her get dirty and she's a girl. "

Another follower said, "I love how she applauds and applauds for herself 'adorable.'

Another fan said, "She's getting so big and beautiful," and someone else poured out on Brooklyn too: "She's so precious that she loves her personality so much."

Someone else said: ‘She is beautiful and a happy baby all the time. Very happy for you. & # 39;

A commenter posted this message: "She's a tough cookie that already slides back over her tummy, that cutest little thing."

A fan told Kenya the following: "And this …… miss, it has to be your incarnated grandmother."

Somoene more said: ‘Awwwwl how sweet. What a happy baby. She knew where that slide is … "and another follower wrote this message:" Good job Brooklyn! "You are enjoying your new toy! ❤️"

Someone posted, "She's an amazing, beautiful, and determined baby!"

Kenya also excited her fans as she led them down the memory path and shared some photos from her modeling days, creating a challenge for her RHOA friends as well.



