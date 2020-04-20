Kelly Ripa's root clock has never been easier

Kelly RipaThe "Root Watch,quot; has never been more identifiable.

On Sunday Live with Kelly and Ryan The hostess invited fans to her weekly update, where she has been documenting her hair color change while practicing social distancing. To commemorate the fifth week of her hilarious series, she posted a close-up of her roots in her Instagram Stories, showcasing her contrasting blonde strands.

"#rootwatch week 5," he wrote. "All Root Edition,quot;. Mocking the situation, the mother of three also added a GIF from Sophia of The golden girls, where the beloved sitcom character can be seen holding a pair of Wolverine claws and winking.

Her hair dates aren't the only thing Kelly has missed in the past few weeks. In March, he joked that he needs to treat his "acute Botox deficiency,quot; and was filmed to get Botox on social media. "Right now, we can see that there has been a lot of concern," he said in a video posted on Instagram. "You can see it's written on my face."