Kelly Ripa's root clock has never been easier

Kelly RipaThe "Root Watch,quot; has never been more identifiable.
On Sunday Live with Kelly and Ryan The hostess invited fans to her weekly update, where she has been documenting her hair color change while practicing social distancing. To commemorate the fifth week of her hilarious series, she posted a close-up of her roots in her Instagram Stories, showcasing her contrasting blonde strands.
"#rootwatch week 5," he wrote. "All Root Edition,quot;. Mocking the situation, the mother of three also added a GIF from Sophia of The golden girls, where the beloved sitcom character can be seen holding a pair of Wolverine claws and winking.
Her hair dates aren't the only thing Kelly has missed in the past few weeks. In March, he joked that he needs to treat his "acute Botox deficiency,quot; and was filmed to get Botox on social media. "Right now, we can see that there has been a lot of concern," he said in a video posted on Instagram. "You can see it's written on my face."
In addition to documenting her social distancing issues, Kelly has been candid about the difficulties of being away from older family members, particularly her parents. During an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, he was excited when he told his co-host Ryan Seacrestthat she misses them.
"I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents," she said as she began to cry. "And my kids, like, they don't hug me. And I say, 'Guys, we've all been locked up together. We're fine. You can give me a hug. It's fine.'
Kelly has also been using her Instagram to share encouraging messages with fans and encourage positivity. Repositioning a list of affirmations to help calm the anxieties surrounding the pandemic, the daytime hostess reminded her followers that it is "okay,quot; to feel scared, alone and overwhelmed during this challenging time. "Because he played a chord. Here's my list. Okay / Not okay. I'm sure you have yours," she wrote.
In another post, he shared a TikTok video of the singer Kim tavar performing a beautiful interpretation of "America The Beautiful,quot;. She captioned the poignant video, "@kimtavar Just what we need when we need it."
To do their part, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos donated $ 1 million to the coronavirus relief effort on March 19. Part of your charitable donation will benefit WIN, the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing for women and children in New York City.
