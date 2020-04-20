Kate Hudson was moved by tears at the social distance parade on her birthday

Happy Birthday, Kate Hudson!

The actress turned 41 on Sunday. the How to lose a boy in 10 days Star celebrated the big day with her closest and dearest. For example, your children:Ryder Robinson (sixteen), Bingham Bellamy (8) and Rani Hudson-Fujikawa (1): She kicked off the festivities by serving Hudson's breakfast in bed, which she described as "her favorite birthday present." She also received the "funniest,quot; birthday cake her loved ones including her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, were represented by Barbie dolls.

While Hudson couldn't have all of her closest and loved ones there due to social estrangement, her inner circle still made her feel special by having a "six foot surprise parade party." In an Instagram Stories post, Hudson claimed it made him "burst his heart,quot; and made him cry tears of happiness.

Hudson also received some sweet wishes from his famous friends and family on social media.

"Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson !!!" Goldie hawn wrote on Instagram. "I love you deeply and I can't imagine my life without you. You entered this world with your eyes open and ready to roll. And look at you now! I'm so proud!"