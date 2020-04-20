Karan Johar and his sons Yash and Roohi Johar are back with another video

Karan Johar is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most popular directors and producers. He has a series of successful movies to his name. However, KJo, as he is lovingly called, has a witty side that makes everyone laugh. Karan is very active on social media and since the past few weeks they have been difficult for everyone under lockdown, the director has been posting funny videos of his sons Yash and Roohi Johar commenting on everything from their food to their dressing habits. .

Today, Karan posted another video of his children playing with a kurta of his so-called "Mamma’s Kurta,quot;. Karan seemed quite concerned with his views of calling him his mother Hiroo Johar's kurta, while he was actually his.

He ended the video by saying goodbye to Roohi, who seemed to have ended up with his dad moving around with a camera on his face.