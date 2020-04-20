Kandi Burruss thinks the friendship between NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams is false

Instagram

Kandi Burruss cast shadow on NeNe leaks and his friendship with Wendy Williams. During his appearance in "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen","The Real Housewives of Atlanta"The star weighed in on the friendship between the two, who seemed to be having a fight recently.

In the Sunday April 19 episode, Andy asked Kandi how he felt about their intermittent friendship. "If you say your 'friend' is 'one of those people there', which is the way Wendy describes NeNe, that doesn't strike me as true friendship," he replied.

"You're not supposed to say that your friend is the 'over there' person," Kandi continued. "For me, he's someone you associate with sometimes, but you don't really mess around like that."

Wendy referred to NeNe as "a person 'over there' in the popular Hot Topics segment in the April 6 episode of her show. She was ranting about how she had some trouble with NeNe trying FaceTime with her during the latter's Instagram Live session.

"If I don't do it for my own parents on the show, why would I do it for someone there? I like NeNe, but she's still a person there!" Wendy told her viewers. "Honestly, this is where the ambush comes in. She said, 'Wendy, look,' she was dressed in hair, makeup, and costumes with all her people, she said, 'We're filming and I want you to be on the speaker. & # 39; I said: & # 39; NeNe, I did it for you once & # 39;. Do you remember my appearance? Once! "

Stressing that she was not interested in being re-exhibited that way, Wendy continued: "I made it very clear, I am not a housewife. Sorry, my career is a little … different … than being a housewife. I do not do it". you don't need that kind of attention. "

NeNe later broke her silence on the subject on her Instagram Live. "I love asking questions and answers with you guys, but if you're going to ask me something about Wendy, please refrain from doing it …" I'm not that kind of friend, "she said." I've never been that kind of friend despite what you may think. Any questions you have, I direct them to her. I wish she could have done the same. … I'm not a snitch and never will be. "

Despite the tension, NeNe shared that she would not "break the friendship on social media. It will not benefit me at all. And it will not benefit any friendship I have." However, it appeared that the 52-year-old television star demanded a public apology for the "lack of public respect."