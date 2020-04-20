Kandi Burruss Makes Fans Happy With This Blaze Tucker Baby Shower Souvenir Family Photo – People Love Watching Kaela And Riley

Kandi Burruss shared some throwback photos on her social media account, and one of them features her entire family – the photo was taken when they held the baby shower for baby Blaze Tucker.

‘Time really flies! We took this photo the night of our baby shower for @blazetucker. He is now almost 5 months old. Check out the baby shower at the end of #Rhoa tonight at @bravotv! 📸: @dreanicolephotography ’, Kandi captioned her photo.

Tamar Braxton and Toya Johnson skipped the comments and showed love for the family, and many fans appreciated the fact that Kandi's and Todd's daughters appeared in the photo. Riley and Kaela look amazing!

Someone else posted this message: ‘I love seeing the whole family together. I'm going to watch tonight, but I don't want to see any unnecessary drama … sigh. "

Another commenter said, "Bravo did something before they were housewives last night and OMG, Blaze is Baby Kandi."

Another Instagram installer said, "Wowww Kandi, that's always the best. The best times with a beautiful family life, she's a beautiful baby, congratulations, boys, blessings from God."

Someone else also sent Kandi love: "Ms. Kandi … I'm sure everyone will stay as safe as possible." I must say that your voice sends beauty with every note … and your SMILE … is ridiculously mesmerizing. When I came, I used to read "Right-On,quot; magazine and WRITE to JOIN FAN CLUBS, get autographed photos, buy clothes, newsletters about upcoming performances, and personal updates for an annual club fee. If all artists no longer do so, they should start again. Is the best! USPS is still an exciting way to receive mail … anyway, IMO. Have safe days for you and your family! "

Another follower said, "I just saw you in a girl from the movie you never heard, you were playing that crack head. It was like looking at @kandi, it was a good movie the first time I saw it."

Many people praised Kandi's family, and some were confused by the lack of a baby bump, unaware that Kandi had Blaze through a surrogate.

Kandi made fans happy with another throwback photo intertwining with Mama Joyce.



