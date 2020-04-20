Kandi Burruss discusses NeNe Leakes' friendship with Wendy Williams – says it doesn't seem "real,quot;

Kandi Burruss has a strong opinion on the friendship between NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams and did not hesitate to make it known during her last Watch What Happens Live interview. As for the RHOA star, what the two ladies have doesn't seem "real,quot; at all!

The host, Andy Cohen, was the one who asked how he felt about the friendship again, again, between NeNe and Wendy.

"If you say your,quot; friend "is,quot; one of those people over there, "which is the way Wendy describes NeNe, that doesn't strike me as true friendship. You're not supposed to say your friend is the person,quot; over there. "For me, that's someone you associate with sometimes, but you really don't mess with them like that," Kandi replied, hiding nothing.

Her comment refers to what Wendy said on her own talk show earlier this month.

As you know, she discussed an issue she was having with NeNe at the time, during her Hot Topics segment.

It all started with NeNe calling her on the loudspeaker while filming for RHOA even though the host had made it very clear that he did not want to be part of the Real Housewives franchise.

He even tried to make him FaceTime and that only upset Wendy more!

Wendy explained to her viewers: ‘If not (FaceTime) with my own parents, why would I do it for someone from there? I like NeNe, but she is still a person "over there,quot; to me. "

She ended up hanging from NeNe, angry that he would try to leave her like this.

Shortly after he spoke about his drama on his talk show, NeNe posted a cryptic message on his social media saying, "Lack of public respect and private apologies don't mix."

Ad %MINIFYHTML7bba3b404301824242f9e6475e9fbc0223% %MINIFYHTML7bba3b404301824242f9e6475e9fbc0223%

At this time, it is still unclear whether the two women have been invented or not.



Post views:

0 0