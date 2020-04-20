Kaia Gerber looks like a mermaid swimming in her pool in the midst of quarantine

Even in the midst of quarantine, Kaia Gerber continues to take advantage of most of the sun! The 18-year-old model lives in a mansion with a pool, so it's safe to say that the isolation orders have not interfered with her ability to take a dip and sunbathe whenever she wants, and the weather is great!

Kaia has been in self-isolation and yesterday, she decided to take a look at her Malibu life at home, which sounds great!

Therefore, the teenager took her IG account to share a series of swimming photos in which she looked as great as ever!

In the legend, she simply added a waving emoji.

As for the images, there were four in total and they featured Kaia swimming in the pool while wearing a black bikini.

California's climate is the best and not even COVID-19 can change that, so it's really made the most of it at home

Kaia looked like a mermaid, as her brown locks were also loose and flowing under the crystal blue water.

In addition to her relaxing moments by the pool, Cindy Crawford's daughter has also been raising puppies!

Earlier this month, she was seen picking up another one of those cute little dogs while she was with her father.

At the time, she was wearing a gray blouse that showed off her abs, as well as a pair of jeans.

The dog was picked up through the Labelle Foundation in Los Angeles and not long after he brought it home, he took it to social media to share a series of super cute photos and videos of the animal.

Ad %MINIFYHTML5d0645171f673f47eedda44731e01b0424% %MINIFYHTML5d0645171f673f47eedda44731e01b0424%

"@Thelabellefoundation helped me raise this girl," she wrote in a video caption showing the adorable hairball sleeping while the teen stroked it.



Post views:

0 0