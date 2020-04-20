Kacey Musgraves has the best advice if you feel like a "mess,quot; these days

Kacey Musgraves is blessing us with a little time and necessary words of wisdom.

The 31-year-old singer joined Willie Nelson to celebrate her birthday with a live online stream of her grass themed party with celebrities like Ziggy marley, Matthew McConaughey, Beto O & # 39; Rourke, Bill maher, Jeff Bridges and more.

Before performing "Slow Burn,quot; from the comfort of herself, Musgraves told fans and viewers at home that she understands "no one knows what to do at times like this."

"All you can do is give your best and know that that's good enough," he continued. "So some days I feel really productive and I do things around the house and I really have fun and some days I'm a mess and I'm a total bitch and I'm really cranky and I'm not in a good mood and I don't exercise and eat. .. like crazy. Everything is normal. So don't feel crazy, don't feel alone. Try to enjoy this 4/20 ".