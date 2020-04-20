Josh Brolin humiliated by the responses to his photo of social distance & # 39; irresponsible & # 39;

Instagram

The actor from & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; It has sparked controversy after bringing his wife and daughter to visit his father James Brolin and stepmother Barbra Streisand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Josh Brolin He apologized after posting a photo on social media that shows he does not adhere to social distancing guidelines in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the deleted snapshot, the Marvel actor was with his wife, Kathryn Boyd, and their 17-month-old daughter Westlyn Reign Brolin, visiting their father. James Brolyn and stepmother Barbara Streisand, and the star admitted that getting so close to her older relatives with her daughter was "irresponsible".

Reflecting on the controversy in a new clip, he explained: "My father lives next to us, and we had a plan to go see them and not be around them and that plan was broken and that is our responsibility."

"You know, sometimes it's hard to be honest," he continued. "It's hard to be honest and say, 'Maybe I was wrong', and I knew that was in the air, not because of the answers, but the answers brought me back to my own truth and it's humiliating, man . "

Josh added, "Because I know there are some people who don't have masks, gloves, or interest. They think it's in your head that you will survive because of the immunity created from your own psychic weight." "

"But I know that is not the case, we have been very responsible and I apologize for that."