Josh Brolin apologizes after "irresponsible,quot; visit to parents' home

Josh Brolin he apologizes after a close visit with his famous parents.
Last week, the actor went to James Brolin and Barbara Streisandhouse of his son and wife Kathryn Brolin for a brief visit
"I love the sign Josh and Kathryn painted yesterday when they came to see us with our grandson Westlyn!" Barbra shared on Instagram. "PS: All the flowers are now blooming in our wishing well, we wish with our hearts and minds that everyone will stay well!"
Kathryn then commented, "We love you! I am so happy to see your faces."
Ultimately, some social media followers suggested that the famous family did not follow the patterns of social estrangement and was safer during the Coronavirus pandemic. Josh saw the comments and decided to apologize online.
"My father lives next to us and we had a plan to go see them and not be around them and that plan was broken and that is our responsibility," Josh shared in an Instagram video. "We were going to pick something up and show Bean the pool because we don't have a pool and I think it was irresponsible."
He continued, "Sometimes it's hard to be honest, it's hard to be honest and say, 'Well, maybe I was wrong.' And I knew it was up in the air."
While Josh told his followers that his family has been "very responsible," this specific decision may not have been the smartest one.
"The answers brought me back to my own truth. It is humiliating as hell because I know that there are some people out there without masks, without gloves, without interest, they think it is in your head, that you will survive because of the immunity that is created from his own psychic weight, "he explained. "But I know that is not the case and we have been very responsible and I apologize for that."
Josh added: "My apologies and I am not an advocate of doing anything beyond taking care of each other and making sure we get through this, even if we go overboard and are too protective. At least we are doing this for a reason. We will consider this. like a short time for a very long-term solution and a long life. "
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
