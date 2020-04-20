Josh Brolin apologizes after "irresponsible,quot; visit to parents' home

Josh Brolin he apologizes after a close visit with his famous parents.

Last week, the actor went to James Brolin and Barbara Streisandhouse of his son and wife Kathryn Brolin for a brief visit

"I love the sign Josh and Kathryn painted yesterday when they came to see us with our grandson Westlyn!" Barbra shared on Instagram. "PS: All the flowers are now blooming in our wishing well, we wish with our hearts and minds that everyone will stay well!"

Kathryn then commented, "We love you! I am so happy to see your faces."

Ultimately, some social media followers suggested that the famous family did not follow the patterns of social estrangement and was safer during the Coronavirus pandemic. Josh saw the comments and decided to apologize online.

"My father lives next to us and we had a plan to go see them and not be around them and that plan was broken and that is our responsibility," Josh shared in an Instagram video. "We were going to pick something up and show Bean the pool because we don't have a pool and I think it was irresponsible."