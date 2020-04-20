Jon Cryer talks about Charlie Sheen while Corey Feldman alleges that Martin Sheen's son was sexually assaulted Corey Haim

Jon Cryer is opening up about his time acting with Charlie Sheen and the report comes just as Corey Feldman prepares to relaunch his documentary. (My) truth: The rape of 2 Coreys. In the shocking documentary, Corey Feldman meticulously exposes allegations of a pedophile ring surrounding the 48-year-old actor and activist, as well as allegations that Charlie Sheen raped Corey Haim on the set of Luke when Haim was only 13 years old and Charlie Sheen was about 19. Charlie Sheen denied the allegations through a statement from his publicist.

The son of acclaimed actor Martin Sheen and Janet Sheen, Charlie Sheen is best known for his role as Charlie Harper in Two and a half Men. Sheen played the role from 2003 to 2011 when he was fired from the show and replaced by Ashton Kutcher.

Angus T. Jones, who played Jake Harper, worked on the series before leaving on May 9, 2013. He returned for the finale. Angus T. Jones played Jake Haper from age 10 to age 20. After leaving the series, he appeared in an episode of the Louis C.K. Horacio and Pete before leaving Hollywood.

Jon Cryer spoke about the public confrontation that took place with Charlie Sheen and Two and a half Men Creator Chuck Lorre. Cryer played Alan Harper and suggested that Charlie Sheen's downfall and the show's final layoff were due to a drug relapse following his tumultuous divorce with Denise Richards.

Jon Cryer spoke to People TV for an episode of Couch Surfing where he described working with Charlie Sheen. He said the following to the host of the show, Lola Ogunnaike.

"Charlie and I really get along. We had a great first year in that program. It was incredibly smooth, we had a great time, it worked great. ”

Then Charlie Sheen's drug relapse.

"At first he could handle it, and he was still incredibly professional, and by the way, still charming to everyone on set, but you could see that those things were wearing him down." It was one of the first internet storms, plus there's the fact that all of our jobs are tied to this guy, and we're all his friends. It was very, very strange and (there were) aspects that I absolutely hated, but you know, I am grateful for the years that were great. "

You can watch Jon Cryer's full interview below.

Corey Feldman has made shocking allegations against Charlie Sheen, and those allegations will soon be heard again when his documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys airs on demand again on April 22, 2020. Those who wish to watch the film can purchase Tickets on Corey Feldman's official website at www.mytruthdoc.com.

What do you think of Jon Cryer's reflections on working with Charlie Sheen?

