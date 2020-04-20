John Krasinski recruits Brad Pitt for an epic weather report

Brad Pitt Are you an actor, producer and … a time man?

A-lister, 56, delivered the forecast during the Sunday episode of John KrasinskiYouTube series Some good news.

The Oscar winner's report was short but sweet. After Krasinski asked how he looked outside, Pitt surprised viewers by sticking his neck out the window and giving his two pennies.

"It seems, uh, pretty good. Yes," he Money ball Star, who was wearing a light green sweater and a dark cap for the quick cameo, said before retreating back inside.

In addition to covering the weather, Krasinski shared viral videos of poignant stories. He also talked about his virtual dance, which he organized over the weekend with a little help from his star-studded friends. The event not only featured a mini meeting with The office& # 39; s Rainn Wilson, but also included performances by Billie eilish and the Jonas brothers. Chance of the rapper made a quick appearance, too.