John and Marilyn Wells joined Billy Ray, Mark Gordon, and other industry creatives to raise funds for the MPTF Emergency Fund – Deadline

WGA West writer, director and ex-president John Wells launched a campaign to raise $ 500,000 for the MPTF Emergency Fund.

Wells and his wife, Marilyn Wells, have put $ 250,000 as a matching donation to the Emergency Fund. Wells contacted writer Billy Ray, who mobilized his extensive fundraising network by sharing Wells's note.

"The cast and crew that allow us to make our very good lives are being hit, and we have to come together to overcome these difficult times and show that we are a community that cares about our coworkers," Wells wrote. .

Producer Mark Gordon was among those who made generous contributions to the effort to help co-workers who are experiencing financial difficulties in this unprecedented crisis.

Underlining the writers' strong sense of solidarity, Ray and Wells, who have not always been on the same side in WGA affairs, came together to help those affected by the pandemic.

"Emails like this remind me how much goodness there is in this world … and in our community," Rey wrote alongside Wells's note. "God bless you, John and Marilyn …"

Donations have been pouring in since the private campaign launched at noon Sunday. In a matter of hours, the total collected reached $ 350,000. As one grant giver put it: “Not them, not us. We are all in this together."

The MPTF Emergency Relief Fund was launched on March 24 to assist entertainment industry workers experiencing difficulties related to COVID-19 by providing temporary financial assistance with issues including health insurance, mental health assistance, rent, food and other essentials.