Joe Cole wants co-star of & # 39; Gangs of London & # 39; appear in the next James Bond

Joe Cole wants his "Gangs of London" co-star Lucian Msamati to appear in a new James Bond movie.

The "Peaky Blinders"The star has been tipped as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig in the iconic spy franchise, alongside people like Tom hardy and James NortonBut he thinks Lucian is a much better bet.

Speaking to the British music site NME, Cole said: "I think it would be Lucian Msamati … All day. I would love to see Lucian shaking his 007 tuxedo."

Co-star Sope Dirisu He added: "We have already seen him in a tuxedo. Look at the series and you will see Lucian in a tuxedo with a gun and a silencer."

"I could probably play a bad boy," Cole replied. "Lucian for the Villain in the Next Bond Movie".

The new James Bond movie, "No time to die"It has been delayed until November from its initial launch date of April, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.