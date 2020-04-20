Jodie Whittaker, David Attenborough, Danny Dyer become teachers for the BBC – Deadline

Jodie Whittaker, David Attenborough, Danny Dyer, footballer Sergio Agüero and teacher Brian Cox will help the BBC educate children during the coronavirus pandemic.

With schools closed during the COVID-19 crisis, the BBC has stepped up its educational tools to help parents educate their children at home. Now, the corporation has recruited a stellar cast of teaching staff.

TV stars will collaborate with real masters to present Bitesize Daily episodes, which will be available to British children ages 5 to 14 on iPlayer and will offer 14 weeks of curriculum-based learning.

Whittaker will participate in daily lessons to help light up certain subjects, while Attenborough will teach children about the oceans, mapping the world, and why animals look the way they do. Cox will organize lessons on the solar system.

The football factory and EastEnders actor Dyer will provide data on Henry VIII after learning about Who do you think you are? that he is a direct descendant of King Edward III.

Manchester City striker Agüero will teach Spanish, while Liam Payne and Strictly come dance star Oti Mabuse will read books as part of the educational effort.

BBC Director of Education and Children Alice Webb said: "We are proud that the BBC is able to bring together so many people to offer such a comprehensive support package to help children and parents across the UK at such a time difficult".