Jennifer Lopez sued for $ 150,000 over an Instagram photo

Jennifer Lopez He is being sued for the use of a photo on Instagram.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, New York photographer Steve Sands is charging the singer and her producer Nuyorican Productions with copyright infringement and seeking an excess of $ 150,000 in damages.

The federal lawsuit cites López using the photograph Sands took of him to "promote his brand,quot; on Instagram, where the singer has more than 119 million followers, without receiving permission to post or any compensation.

López's photo, taken by the New York photographer, received over 656,000 likes. It was published on June 22, 2017.

"The Defendants did not license the Plaintiff's Photograph for their website, nor did the Defendants have the Plaintiff's permission or consent to post the Photograph on their Website," the lawsuit cites. According to court documents, the photographer is "entitled to legal damages of up to $ 150,000 for infringed work."