Jennifer Lopez sued for $ 150,000 over an Instagram photo

Jennifer Lopez He is being sued for the use of a photo on Instagram.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, New York photographer Steve Sands is charging the singer and her producer Nuyorican Productions with copyright infringement and seeking an excess of $ 150,000 in damages.
The federal lawsuit cites López using the photograph Sands took of him to "promote his brand,quot; on Instagram, where the singer has more than 119 million followers, without receiving permission to post or any compensation.
López's photo, taken by the New York photographer, received over 656,000 likes. It was published on June 22, 2017.
"The Defendants did not license the Plaintiff's Photograph for their website, nor did the Defendants have the Plaintiff's permission or consent to post the Photograph on their Website," the lawsuit cites. According to court documents, the photographer is "entitled to legal damages of up to $ 150,000 for infringed work."
The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Manhattan by an attorney. Richard Liebowitz. He tells E! News, "This is an example of celebrities using photos from photographers without permission to promote themselves on social media. The number of likes that the photo receives along with their number of followers on social media is a tool to market their posts." .
In October 2019, the "Love Don & # 39; t Cost a Thing,quot; singer was also sued for $ 150,000 over a photo she posted of Alex Rodriguez to her Instagram story in 2017
According to court documents, filed by Splash News and Picture Agency and obtained by E! News, the image in question showed the Hustlers Star holding hands with Rodriguez while he was in New York City. In the documents, Splash News and Picture Agency states that they are the sole owners and copyright holders of the image Lopez posted.
Earlier this year, Lopez and her production were again sued for $ 40 million by the woman who inspired actress Ramona's character in Hustlers, Samantha Barbash.
In court documents obtained by The explosionBarbash "claims that the film's producers approached her prior to production to,quot; obtain a waiver of Ms. Barbash's consent for the film's production and her latest performance "from her. She declined to sign the consent or waive your privacy rights. "
ME! Lopez's lawyer has been contacted for comment.
