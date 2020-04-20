Jenna Dewan shows off her dancing skills on TikTok 1 month after giving birth

Jenna Dewan just stepped up everyone's TikTok game.
On Monday, the new mom, who welcomed her son. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee A month ago, she debuted on TikTok with an amazing dance video. After being challenged by his friend Sara Foster to participate in the "Intentions,quot; Dance Challenge, which is choreographed for success Justin Bieber Song, Jenna put on her dance shoes and mastered the movements.
"Okay, okay … I'm here @tiktok! Challenge @sarafoster accepted!" The dance professional captioned her video, where she can be seen wearing a set of pink loungewear and dancing to the music.
Watching her epic video, Sara replied, "I need to understand how a body can move like this. Especially a body that had a baby 4 weeks ago." Accepting defeat, he also commented: "I will erase myself doing this dance, I will burn all traces and I will never dance again. You are perfection."
the Hardly famous Star was not the only celebrity to praise Jenna's video. Kate Hudson wrote: "Wait … what ?! You had a baby five seconds ago! Unbelievable," followed by Emmanuelle Chriqui, who commented: "YES! She is back!" Molly sims He intervened, writing: "Yes, MOMMA,quot;. AND Kate Bosworth He commented, "I literally can't do it with you!"
On March 10, Jenna announced that she gave birth to her and Steve KazeeHe's on social media with a poignant post: "Welcome to the world, little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 6/3/20,quot;.
Since the arrival of his little bundle of joy, the Increase star has been treating her Instagram followers with several sweet snapshots of Callum.
Encouraging her fans to practice social estrangement, Jenna posted a photo of herself and her baby snuggling up and wrote, "What day is it …? #Stayhome."
In another post, the mother of two shared a video of her, Callum, and their 6-year-old daughter. Evie, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatumhaving a fun-filled dance party for him Trolls World Tour soundtrack.
"Thanks @dreamworks for making our quarantine a lot more fun today … I really loved it #trollsworldtour," captioned the adorable family video.
