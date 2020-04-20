Jenna Dewan shows off her dancing skills on TikTok 1 month after giving birth

Jenna Dewan just stepped up everyone's TikTok game.

On Monday, the new mom, who welcomed her son. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee A month ago, she debuted on TikTok with an amazing dance video. After being challenged by his friend Sara Foster to participate in the "Intentions,quot; Dance Challenge, which is choreographed for success Justin Bieber Song, Jenna put on her dance shoes and mastered the movements.

"Okay, okay … I'm here @tiktok! Challenge @sarafoster accepted!" The dance professional captioned her video, where she can be seen wearing a set of pink loungewear and dancing to the music.

Watching her epic video, Sara replied, "I need to understand how a body can move like this. Especially a body that had a baby 4 weeks ago." Accepting defeat, he also commented: "I will erase myself doing this dance, I will burn all traces and I will never dance again. You are perfection."