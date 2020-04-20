Jeff Tweedy, Ashley McBryde pay tribute to John Prine with the Virtual Mini Festival

WENN / Instagram / Mario Mitsis

Jeff Tweedy and Ashley McBryde led musicians to pay tribute to the deceased John Prine covering their songs remotely for the latest episode of Rolling Stone's "In My Room".

Prine died earlier this month of COVID-19 related complications and her famous fans and friends gathered for a virtual mini festival to perform some of the favorite songs of the American legend.

Tweedy led the tributes with his version of the 1971 ballad "Donald and Lydia," while McBryde, who once sang at a family reunion for Prine, performed "Heroes as Way the World Goes Round" and "Mexican Home" from his hero. point and stop the song.

Todd snider, whom Prine signed with his Oh Boy label, and Jim James they were also part of the Rolling Stone tribute, while Prine's longtime friends Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey He performed a gospel version of "All the Best".

All performances can be viewed here: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/prine-tribute-tweedy-mcbryde-jim-james-margo-price-todd-snider-985997/.