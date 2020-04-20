Home Entertainment Japan offers financial aid to S * x workers

The sex industry has been hit hard by the global pandemic, and Japan is offering financial aid to the country's sex workers to help them through this difficult time.

According to CNN, the central government has launched a massive stimulus package worth 108 trillion Japanese yen (about $ 989 billion), and sex workers are eligible to apply for help under certain conditions.

Despite the aid, workers say financial assistance is not enough or that they live.

