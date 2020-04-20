Japan offers financial aid to S * x workers

The sex industry has been hit hard by the global pandemic, and Japan is offering financial aid to the country's sex workers to help them through this difficult time.

According to CNN, the central government has launched a massive stimulus package worth 108 trillion Japanese yen (about $ 989 billion), and sex workers are eligible to apply for help under certain conditions.

Despite the aid, workers say financial assistance is not enough or that they live.

"I am concerned if I will have a place to live or if I can find a job to get money to live," sex worker Mika told the news publication. "I am concerned (about my health), of course, but now I am more concerned with how to survive."

There are now at least 10,797 cases across the country and 236 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University in Japan.

Sex workers are not included in the US stimulus package.