Jamie Foreman claims that almost heart attack death scare & # 39; puts everything in perspective & # 39;

Former actor from & # 39; EastEnders & # 39; reveals in a new interview that he & # 39; had a massive heart attack a couple of years ago & # 39; that made him take on roles that really appeal to him today.

"Layer cake"star Jamie Foreman He suffered a heart attack and almost died in 2018.

The actor, the son of famed London gang boss Freddie Foreman, finally spoke about his fear of health and told The Sun that he believed he was dying.

"I had a massive heart attack a couple of years ago and almost identified it," says Foreman, 61, and reveals that the near-death experience "put everything in perspective."

"All the years and the energy I had been stressing out from work and now I think: 'I've been there, I've done that'."

Now she runs a clothing store with her partner, a former model. Julie DennisHe only takes on roles that really appeal to him: "It wasn't terribly good a few years ago and it made me re-evaluate things, so I'm in a period of transition," he told The Sunday Times. "I've been fighting on the job front. I'm only working if something good comes in."