Ja Rule quits 50 Cent Verzuz: I don't know if that would work

Ja Rule appears to have given up on the idea of ​​battling 50 Cent in Swizz Beats and Timbaland's Verzuz series, saying he didn't know if it would work.

Ja Rule challenged 50, who immediately backed down and refused to fight.

Speaking to Hot 97, Ja said the following:

"I never back down from a battle, man. I love it," Rule explained. "My catalog speaks for itself. I have a great catalog. It would be a drug for hip-hop. It would be fun and it is for culture." Versuz it's about love and respect for each other's catalog, and what you have done for the music and what you contributed, "he said.

"I don't know if he and I can do that. I don't know if that would work. Just out of respect for culture. I never wanted to disrespect culture and let me and his little thing get into love and respect that Versuz It has brought culture, for the catalog of each and art. I never want to stain that. "