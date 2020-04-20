Ja Rule goes back on his previous statements about Song Battle With 50 Cent

Instagram

It seems that You're the boss is having a change of heart. After challenged with confidence 50 cents to a battle of songs in Swizz beatz and Fat JoeOn the Instagram Live series "Verzuz", he seemed to be backing down in his previous comments.

In an interview with Hot 97 on Sunday, April 20, Ja Rule revealed that he would not appear in it. "I never back down from a battle, man. I love it," Ja explained. "My catalog speaks for itself. I have a great catalog. It would be a drug for hip-hop. It would be fun and it is for culture. & # 39; Versuz & # 39; it is about love and respect for the catalog of others , and what you've done for the music and for what you contributed. "

He went on to say, "I don't know if he and I can do that. I don't know if that would work. Just out of respect for the culture. I never wanted to disrespect the culture and let me and their little one go into love and respect for what Versuz has brought to the culture, for the other's catalog and art. I would never want to stain that. "

This comes after Ja asked Swizz to let him have a battle with his enemy. "I want all the smoke but I will behave," he promised Swizz and Fat Joe during a live broadcast on April 11. Apparently unconvinced, Swizz replied, "It sounds like devilish behavior."

In response, 50 turned to their social media accounts to troll Ja. "Who wants to fight, and here is a moment of silence for the still sick and suffering. LOL #abcforlife #starz # powerbook2,3,4,5 #Fox #BMF #needattention call 50 #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi # g-unitfilms #g -unitbooks # g-unitrecords, "he tweeted.

The rapper "In Da Club" also posted an edited photo of Ja holding a cardboard with the words "I'm going to fight 50 Cent for attention," written on it. In the post's legend, Fiddy simply called him "stupid," adding a hashtag that said, "Fyre Festival." It was clearly a hit at the infamous festival that Rule co-organized.