iPad Air with under-screen touch ID and 12-inch MacBook ARM in progress, leaking – BGR

A filter says Apple will launch a bunch of new products, unlike anything it has ever done.

iPad Air with an under-screen touch ID sensor and a 12-inc MacBook ARM are some of the new products Apple is rumored to be manufacturing this year.

The leak provided accurate information on some of the products Apple released in 2020, including the new iPad Pro series and iPhone SE.

Apple is working on some devices as opposed to what it has done before, an anonymous filter said. The ARM MacBook, which appeared in a variety of other reports, is one of them. It's a MacBook that uses a custom version of Apple's A-series chips that power the iPhone and iPad. Several people have long theorized that increasingly powerful A-series processors could be used within Macs, and it seems like we're almost there. The filter also said that Apple will launch a new iPad Air design, a tablet that will feature a Touch ID fingerprint sensor under the screen, which would be Apple's first time since the company avoided this particular type of technology in your devices. far.

Early rumors of the iPhone X said the phone would have an under-screen fingerprint sensor, a technology that Apple has been studying over the years. But as we get closer to the actual launch of the phone, it became clear that there won't be any kind of Touch ID button inside the full-screen device. All of the iPhones that followed, except this year's iPhone SE, featured the same design, complete with Face ID functionality.

The iPad Pro was the next in line to lose the fingerprint sensor, as the tablet got a design change in 2018. The iPad Pro got a full-screen design, slim profile, Face ID support, and USB connectivity. -C.

Fast forward to today, and a Chinese filter called @ L0vetodream on Twitter has several details on upcoming Apple products. MacRumors He says the filter has a "pretty accurate history," and the plethora of tweets seems to suggest that this person has access to Apple's sources. Either that or someone is just making things up based on other leaks.

The filter was the first to mention Apple's so-called AirPods X headphones, the report notes, long before Jon Prosser did. In mid-March, @ L0vetodream also released additional details on various unannounced products.

Apparently, this tweet lists all the Apple products that could hit stores this year:

大致 布局 应该 是 这样 的 ：

3lite airpods

Apple tv

airtag

iPhone9 A13

imac

macbook arm 12

mac mini

ipad pro 11 12.9 tof

Airpods X 头戴式 耳机

无线 充电 板

homepod lite

ipad air4 全面 屏 11 寸 带 指纹

ipad 2020 A12

游戏 手柄

iPhone12 lite

iPhone12 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.7 – 有 没有 搞 措 (@ L0vetodream) March 12, 2020

He said the iPad Air will feature a mini LED display and a full-screen design with no notch. To be fair, iPads with Face ID don't have notches, they have bigger bezels. The filter said there is no Face ID on the device, but that it will have a Touch ID sensor under the screen.

The new iPad Air will use the mini led screen, it comes with full screen without notch, not Face ID, but Touch ID under the screen – 有 没有 搞 措 (@ L0vetodream) March 10, 2020

In a more cryptic tweet, the person said that Apple is also developing its own controller:

Apple is developing its own game controller – 有 没有 搞 措 (@ L0vetodream) March 8, 2020

In the following days, the leaker said that all four iPhone 12 phones can support 5G and that a navy blue option is being considered for the phone.

All four "iPhone12,quot; can support 5g networks, the baseband comes from Qualcomm and have a new "Navy Blue,quot; color – 有 没有 搞 措 (@ L0vetodream) March 19, 2020

Later, he or she said that the iMac will be delayed:

in my sleep iMac delay – 有 没有 搞 措 (@ L0vetodream) March 29, 2020

On Sunday, the leaker said Apple's A14 chip that will power the iPhone 12 series will also be delayed.

TSMC Apple A14 chip —— delay – 有 没有 搞 措 (@ L0vetodream) April 19, 2020

There is a lot of information to unpack here, and we will need time to see if any of this information is verified.

However, MacRumors He notes that the filter revealed some key details of the iPhone SE before other filters, including the home window, storage capacities, and colors. The person also knew that the iPad Pros 2020 will be released in the third week of March, apparently.

in my dream The iPhone9 will launch on the Apple website in the second week of April – 有 没有 搞 措 (@ L0vetodream) March 18, 2020

The new iPad Pro will launch the third week of March – 有 没有 搞 措 (@ L0vetodream) March 5, 2020

