Internet is rocked by the title of Barack Obama in Michael Jordan Doc

Father, husband, senator, president, and "former Chicago resident."

Over the weekend, pop culture and sports fans stuck to their televisions when the new Michael Jordan The docu series was launched.

Noble The last DanceThe latest ESPN series features many interview topics that discuss the legacy of the Chicago Bulls basketball player.

When Barack Obama appeared on the screen, fans could not help but notice that his title was "former Chicago resident."

Sure, it's completely true. At the same time, many viewers immediately began to wonder why the former Illinois senator and the United States Commander in Chief had such a small title.

So what is the reasoning behind this? Allow director Jason Hehir to explain.

"That's Michael. Barack Obama is not the type of person who can find his number and text him. Michael had a connection," Jason explained to Richard Deitsch from The athletic. "But he was pretty adamant that we don't have people here who don't have an organic connection to history."