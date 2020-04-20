Internet is rocked by the title of Barack Obama in Michael Jordan Doc

Cheriss May / NurPhoto via Getty Images
Father, husband, senator, president, and "former Chicago resident."
Over the weekend, pop culture and sports fans stuck to their televisions when the new Michael Jordan The docu series was launched.
Noble The last DanceThe latest ESPN series features many interview topics that discuss the legacy of the Chicago Bulls basketball player.
When Barack Obama appeared on the screen, fans could not help but notice that his title was "former Chicago resident."
Sure, it's completely true. At the same time, many viewers immediately began to wonder why the former Illinois senator and the United States Commander in Chief had such a small title.
So what is the reasoning behind this? Allow director Jason Hehir to explain.
"That's Michael. Barack Obama is not the type of person who can find his number and text him. Michael had a connection," Jason explained to Richard Deitsch from The athletic. "But he was pretty adamant that we don't have people here who don't have an organic connection to history."
He continued, "I think the temptation is because Michael was super famous. Let's bring in as many super famous people as possible. There were conflicting philosophies among all (production) partners of what makes a good documentary and what makes a documentary sizzle. " First I'm a filmmaker and I just want to tell the story of this team as if they weren't super famous. Who were the human beings that make up this team and how did they become famous and how did they manage that fame? "
In other words, the organic connection is the most important thing. However, social media users couldn't help but share their thoughts and reactions online while watching the documentary series.
See some of the most memorable below.
The next two installments in the 10-part series will air this Sunday on ESPN.
%MINIFYHTML4f2fd7a9cef06fee4d32ed33bf7ab35512%%MINIFYHTML4f2fd7a9cef06fee4d32ed33bf7ab35513%