In a pandemic, a remote Russian region orders a blockade – in the information

MOSCOW: Almost as big as California, but serviced by a handful of mostly decrepit Soviet-era hospitals, the remote northern region of Russia, Komi, is a Petri dish coronavirus for the horrors that haunt the largest country of the world.
Amid mounting evidence that the pathogen had already violated Komi's weak defenses, local authorities mobilized vigorously last week to contain the crisis: Police summoned critics of the regional government to ask how they knew of an outbreak in a hospital at a time when officials in Komi insisted that no one had been infected.
Among those called for questioning was Pavel Andreev, editor of 7×7 Komi, an independent online magazine that revealed last month how a surgeon at a Komi state hospital suffering from Covid-19 had infected patients.
Andreev said the police officer who conducted the interrogation primarily wanted to know about a comment the media director had posted online saying: "It is impossible to trust the state, even in hospitals." Andreev, who has not been charged or even asked to step down, said the encounter was not as threatening as it was puzzling: the cat is already out of the bag, so "why waste time and energy?" in this?" I ask.
The police intervention was carried out at the behest of the Komi health minister, who was fired last week for his mishandling of the pandemic. Highlights one of Russia's biggest obstacles As he struggles to control the spread of the virus in his vast and often ramshackle interior area: a heavy bureaucratic machine aimed primarily at protecting officials, even after they lose their jobs, they do not safeguard the public or their health.
Unlike China, which routinely arrests government critics or simply makes them disappear, while removing comments about the coronavirus on the internet that authorities don't like, Russia is not a ruthlessly efficient police state, but rather a confederation casual bureaucrats.
Russia's President Vladimir V. Putin, well aware of his country's dysfunctions, has spent much of the past week harassing officials in remote regions, ordering them to control.
But in the face of a pandemic that does not respond to the Kremlin's propaganda and repression tools, Putin has mainly delegated the handling of the coronavirus to these same regional leaders. In doing so, the Kremlin has only empowered instincts, deeply rooted in many local governments, to try to hide the bad news.
Putin, in a speech in the nation to celebrate Orthodox Easter on Sunday, assured the Russians: "The situation is under full control."
However, shortly after speaking since his retirement in the country, health authorities reported more than 6,000 new infections across Russia, by far the largest one-day increase to date, totaling almost 43,000. More troubling, more than two-thirds of these new cases were outside of Moscow, which previously accounted for the bulk of new infections.
The official death toll in Russia, clouded by erroneous reports but still doubled over the past week, stood at just 361 on Sunday, compared to more than 36,000 in the United States.
After three days of claiming there had been no new cases of coronavirus, Komi, with a population of less than a million, reported 97 new infections on Tuesday. That made it the third most infected area in Russia after Moscow and Saint Petersburg, big cities with much more people and much better hospitals. Since then, Komi has been overtaken by the Nizhny Novgorod region, but it has the highest infection rate per capita after Moscow.
Komi's admission of a new wave of infections followed an angry warning Monday to regional leaders of Mr. Putin, who fired the Komi governor last month after a previous surge in coronavirus cases.
In what was widely interpreted as an oblique reference to Komi, Mr. Putin thundered against "criminal negligence,quot; in the regions.
"I know what this is about and this, in my opinion, is only the result of negligence," Putin said.
At Komi, it is also the result of a chronic official ruse, a phenomenon Putin has encouraged since coming to power 20 years ago by constantly silencing independent voices and turning state-controlled television and many other media outlets into cameras. echo for loyal bureaucrats.
Thanks to the work of independent media such as 7×7 and social media posts, it has been known for weeks in Komi that a hospital in Ezhva, an industrial area on the outskirts of the regional capital, became a hot spot in March after a surgeon there, Dr. Andrei Kern, continued to work despite having symptoms of the virus.
The doctor, a close relative of a senior law enforcement officer, and his wife are believed to have contracted the virus from their daughter, who returned to Komi in early March after a trip to Europe. With little access to the tests, hospital staff members in Ezhva were asked to monitor their breathing for signs of disease and X-rays were administered, an inefficient but inexpensive way to detect Covid-19 in the lungs.
Karina Tatarenko, an economist in Syktyvkar, the regional capital, said her 83-year-old diabetic grandmother had been admitted to the Ezhva hospital in December for a leg amputation.
Successfully operated on by the infected surgeon, the woman, Lidiya Tirtichi, survived the surgery and, recovering well, was eager to go home, Tatarenko said. But her neighborhood suddenly closed without explanation and she had to stay.
Ms. Tatarenko, who was banned from entering the hospital, tried in vain for more than a week to contact her grandmother and the surgeon by phone to ask what was going on. In early April, she received a phone call from the hospital: her grandmother was dead.
The death certificate gave the cause of death as "limb atherosclerosis," a hardening of the arteries often associated with diabetes, and "noninfectious systemic inflammation. However, when the granddaughter went to the morgue to collect the body, she was told that the true cause of death was lung failure due to coronavirus.
It is impossible to know how many death certificates have been forged across the country to hide Number of Covid-19 deaths. But there have been a number of confirmed cases of coronavirus deaths that have been misclassified and apparently deliberate.
Holding back tears while on the phone from Komi, Tatarenko said she planned to file a criminal negligence complaint against the surgeon who had operated on and apparently infected her grandmother. The state hospital, he said, "refused to tell me anything for days and then lied about why he died."
Russian doctors, under immense pressure to continue working, have become a common vector for the spread of the coronavirus. Outbreaks in the southern city of Stavropol; the city of Ivanova, west of Moscow; and the city of Ufa, Ural region, have been associated with infected doctors. A clinic in the Mitino district in Moscow closed last week after the doctor infected several patients.
The head of Rospotrebnadzor, a consumer health and protection agency at the forefront of Russia's fight against the pandemic, said on Monday that medical institutions accounted for more than half of the 74 "hotspots,quot; of infection identified so far in all the country.
Regional health officials in Komi belatedly recognized the outbreak in Ezhva. But instead of isolating the hospital, they began to transfer patients who did not show symptoms of Covid-19 to a larger and better equipped hospital in the capital, Syktyvkar, and then to other facilities, where spread the disease.
In a matter of days, Komi suddenly had hundreds of coronavirus infections, almost as many as Saint Petersburg.
Unable to hide the numbers, Komi officials finally acknowledged having a serious problem and the Kremlin punished them immediately. Putin replaced the regional governor. Komi's health minister also quickly lost his job. The reorganization vindicated local journalists and activists who had been struggling to sound the alarm.
The new governor, an epidemiologist by training, has been more transparent, but the bureaucracy he inherited still leans toward obfuscation.
A television channel controlled by regional authorities interviewed two Syktyvkar doctors who, despite looking exhausted and scared, insisted that they had everything they needed to keep the virus under control and "continue to do the job we love."
With his region publicly called by Russia's health minister on Friday as one of several that had stumbled badly, Komi's new governor Vladimir Uyba assured Putin during a conference call that the infection rate in his territory had slowed even when the evidence had decreased. increased.
But he acknowledged that even with three local laboratories now handling the tests, meaning that samples no longer had to be sent to Novosibirsk in Siberia for analysis, so far less than 1 percent of residents had been tested. The Governor asked the President for help in establishing a modern infectious disease center.
Mathematical models prepared by two Russian institutes predict that the outbreak will peak in Komi in early May, leaving some 50,000 people infected, a 100-fold increase over the current number of confirmed cases.
Ernest Mazek, a Komi legal activist who investigated the fiasco in Ezhva, said in a telephone interview that he did not believe that local officials had orders from Moscow to lie, but simply feared telling the truth in a system that offered little incentive for honesty. .
"Putin is not sitting in a bunker telling everyone to hide the truth," said Mazek. "Local officials lie because this is what they have always done. It is a habit ".
Contacted by phone, a doctor at Syktyvkar's largest hospital, who insisted that he not be named because he feared losing his job, described the situation in Komi as a "horror show,quot; because, without widespread reliable evidence, no one really knows how many People have been infected and where they are.
Some patients who had contact with the infected doctor in Ezhva, he said, were simply released from the hospital and allowed to return to their homes around Komi. Others who still needed treatment for various non-coronavirus ailments were mostly transferred to Syktyvkar without being tested for the virus.
Mr. Andreev, the director of 7×7, He said that even the police officer who questioned him seemed to accept that there was nothing to investigate.
"Once the machine starts moving, it is very difficult to stop it," Andreev said. "Our bureaucracy has its own strange and internal logic."
Sophia Kishkovsky contributed reports from Moscow.