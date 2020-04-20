In a pandemic, a remote Russian region orders a blockade – in the information

MOSCOW: Almost as big as California, but serviced by a handful of mostly decrepit Soviet-era hospitals, the remote northern region of Russia, Komi, is a Petri dish coronavirus for the horrors that haunt the largest country of the world.

Amid mounting evidence that the pathogen had already violated Komi's weak defenses, local authorities mobilized vigorously last week to contain the crisis: Police summoned critics of the regional government to ask how they knew of an outbreak in a hospital at a time when officials in Komi insisted that no one had been infected.

Among those called for questioning was Pavel Andreev, editor of 7×7 Komi, an independent online magazine that revealed last month how a surgeon at a Komi state hospital suffering from Covid-19 had infected patients.

Andreev said the police officer who conducted the interrogation primarily wanted to know about a comment the media director had posted online saying: "It is impossible to trust the state, even in hospitals." Andreev, who has not been charged or even asked to step down, said the encounter was not as threatening as it was puzzling: the cat is already out of the bag, so "why waste time and energy?" in this?" I ask.