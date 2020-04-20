IITs communicate with former students abroad to help young people stranded in foreign countries due to COVID-19 – Latest news

Together we can navigate, say, several Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) that are reaching out to their established overseas students to help younger students and students stranded in foreign countries due to the COVID-19 situation.

Several IIT students, who were on exchange for semesters, internships and short-term projects in various countries, are stranded due to closure restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IITs have called on students to offer accommodation and other possible help to stranded students.

"Six IIT students Bombay, Madras, Delhi and Roorkee are currently trapped in Sweden, where they went for the semester exchange. They cannot return due to the international closure of the trips. They are running out of money and accommodation. We ask students and friends from IIT in Sweden to help them in any way they can, "IIT Bombay director Subhasis Chaudhury said in an email to the institute's alumni association.

In a social media post, Chaudhury also called on other IIT students stranded abroad to communicate with alumni, but only when they really need it.

"Please note that since we depend on the benevolence of our students in different countries, send your application only when you really need it," he said.

The IIT Delhi student affairs team is also coordinating between stranded students abroad and students who can help them with accommodation.



"A lot of universities in the US and Europe have closed and students may have been asked to leave their dormitories. If you are having difficulty finding accommodation and are facing problems, write to us. We will try to locate former close students you who may be willing to help them at this time, "the institute had said in a notice.

According to Sanjeev Sanghi, IIT's Dean of Alumni Affairs, "We have a large network of alumni abroad and they have also expressed a desire to help those who are stranded. We have been coordinating with each other so that our alumni or students Today they can keep the older ones. This is a crucial moment but together we can navigate. "

Regular updates are shared by IITs on their social media pages about student or alumni information to help those in the area communicate with them.

Coronavirus deaths have increased more than 1,60,000 worldwide, with almost a quarter of them in the United States.

In India, the death toll from COVID-19 rose to 543 and the number of cases rose to 17,265 in the country on Monday. The country has been blocked since March 25. The blockade has been extended until May 3.