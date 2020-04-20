IG Model received ownership of the royalties from the game Clowns on Instagram!

Priscilla Rainey, the former reality TV star and Instagram model, gave her control of The Game L.A. prolific independent label and all proceeds from her album Born 2 Rap have been donated on Instagram.

Priscilla posted the following meme, claiming that the rapper now works for her.

The game says you won't see a penny.

According to the documents:

Each and every one of the Defendant's rights, titles and interests in any money, property or payment owed to the Defendant from LA Prolific, in the form of, among other things, commissions, royalties, contractual accounts receivable, deferred compensation, income, wages , payroll, salary and accounts receivable. Failure by the Respondent to comply with this Order may subject it to contempt of court proceedings …

It is further directed that all third parties receiving notice of this Order be ordered to pay all monies or property owed, or that they be owed, under this Order, directly to the Plaintiff either: (1) by check made payable to "Priscilla Rainey, "and delivered to Plaintiff's attorney … up to and to the extent necessary to pay the Judgment in full.