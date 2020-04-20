Idris Elba thinks that we should be quarantined for one week each year to remember the pandemic

The time that Idris Elba was quarantined after contracting the coronavirus has given her a new perspective on the pandemic.

While speaking to the Associated Press, Idris suggested that people quarantine for one week each year to remember the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think the world should take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remind each other. I really do, "Idris said.

"It's been around six weeks from the beginning to this moment at this moment for us, where our lives essentially changed," he said. “Definitely scary and haunting and nervous. And I think it has been like a true collected global experience. You know, everyone feels like us, but it has definitely been a complete stir. "

Idris and his wife Sabrina Elba were diagnosed with the virus last month.

Idris was one of the celebrities who revealed a positive diagnosis from the start. Sabrina contracted the virus when she went to quarantine him.

See this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ #TSRUpdatez: Following her husband's positive diagnosis, # IdrisElba's wife Sabrina revealed in an interview with #Oprah that she had tested positive for coronavirus a week after Idris. ___ The couple reportedly defended their decision to isolate themselves even though they didn't initially have it, according to @dailymail. "Actually, I discovered this morning, Oprah, that I had a positive result," Sabrina told Oprah while on Facetime. ___ "I wanted to be with him," he said, adding that he felt "a wife's instinct,quot; to take care of him. ___ Idris supported his wife in this case despite criticism, saying they spoke of her not going where he was, but that she wanted to do it anyway. "When something like this is happening in the world, love is all you can get, who am I to reject my wife's click on the link in our bio to read more. 📹: @tmz_tv A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on March 22, 2020 at 8:16 a.m. PDT

The couple, who are United Nations goodwill ambassadors, have tried to raise awareness of how the virus harms farmers and food producers in rural areas, according to the Washington Examiner.

The Elbas are helping to start a global coronavirus relief fund on behalf of the UN International Fund for Agricultural Development designated to help prevent economic collapse. The fund will start with $ 40 million from IFAC, and aims to raise at least an additional $ 200 million from government agencies around the world.