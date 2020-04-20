I saw Michael Jordan play in person only once, and my only memory isn't even real

Until today, I had a fond memory of watching Michael Jordan play basketball in person: a memory I have shared with my children, a story I have told friends and co-workers over the years, and something I have semi-created. as a sports fanatic for almost 28 years.

But it turns out it never happened. Let me explain.

I definitely saw Michael Jordan play in person. It was December 29, 1992: Bulls at Hornets. The Bulls were heading toward the second championship of their first three mobs. The Hornets were still relatively new, only 4 years old, but they were heading towards their first playoff appearance in franchise history. On paper, creating a great game. I don't remember how I got a ticket. I'm sure a friend's father had an extra one, but the point is, I was there. The ticket was $ 5, by the way. Even by 1992 top-tier seating standards, that seems obscenely cheap, given that the Hornets were still a hot ticket in Charlotte, and because Jordan and the Bulls were the clear class in the NBA.

The game was quite exciting, with the Bulls finally winning 114-103. Jordan had a triple double (28 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) and threw a block just in case. Two other Hall of Fame members were on the floor that night as well, Scottie Pippen and Alonzo Mourning, but only Johnny Newman, of all people, equaled Jordan's point total, with 28 of his own.

But I don't remember any of that. Not one bit. I had to look it up in Basketball Reference this morning.

Okay, I was only 16 at the time, but that's no excuse. I have a lot of vivid sports memories before that. I knew Jordan was Jordan. He knew he was a future member of the Hall of Fame. He was even a pretty decent Hornet fan back then. However, I don't remember anything about the note. It's not that my memory of the night is blurred, it's just not there.

Except for one thing, which literally up to an hour before I started writing this was a very good memory of Jordan.

Here it is: I clearly remember seeing Jordan carrying the ball across the court and then seeing cult hero Muggsy Bogues 5-3 buzz from behind and steal the ball. It was funny to me: The cheeky Bogues caught Jordan in a rare moment of relaxation, one of the few times Jordan was not 100 percent in the game and competed at a level that usually left viewers in awe. For whatever reason, that's the only moment in that game for which, by brain, you decided to hit the record.

But here's the thing: That moment never happened. My mental DVR corrupted the recording. And I didn't learn this until today. You see, it inspired the hubbub around the ESPN documentary "The Last Dance,quot;, my original plan was to write a sarcastic column with a headline like "I saw Michael Jordan perform in person only once, and my only memory is of him doing a error."

But before I started writing, I wanted to check the highlights on YouTube, only the 1 in 1,000 chance that someone had posted a video of this random game and Bogues' heroic robbery of the greatest basketball player of all time. . To my surprise, the first result was a featured reel of the game at 2:36 p.m. I watched closely, hoping the Bogues robbery would make the cut.

At 10:38, there he was, more or less as he remembered it: Bogues pops up in the box and steals the ball from … Horace Grant.

Oh no.

Yes, my only memory of "I saw Michael Jordan,quot; is a 99 percent concoction, created by my brain to represent that I once saw the best player in basketball history play in person. No one knows why this happened. Maybe it was because my seats were too far away. Maybe he was just paying attention at that exact moment. I have no idea.

Now, I will point out that the box score shows that Jordan allowed three turnovers in the game and Bogues recorded two steals, so I guess my memory may actually have happened. But I'm also pretty sure he would have been in the highlights, especially given Jordan and Bogues' supposed meeting on the court a few years later. So I will consider discredited memory.

But the whole episode makes me want to go back in time and slap my younger self, or just pay attention to the game and watch Jordan do his thing. That's the bottom line here: Sometimes we, or at least me, are not very good at paying attention and fully appreciating greatness when it is right in front of us. That is, forcing us to look at and assimilate everything. I made that mistake with Jordan in 1992, and I have certainly made it many other times in my sports life.

I think back to the 90s and early 2000s, when I saw the Atlanta Braves games in person or on television. Greatness appeared almost every night. I saw Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz pitch countless times. But I took them for granted. They were just part of the experience. I knew they were great. I knew they were the best at the time. Even after it became clear that they would be considered among the best of all time, I don't know if I ever leaned back and said, "Hey, pay attention to this. Appreciate everything." I kicked myself for it.

So enjoy every minute of LeBron James or Mike Trout or Tom Brady or whoever else comes to mind. Take it all. Appreciate everything. Pay due attention to everything, not only in sport but also in life.

It is much better to pay attention and create real memories than to be a passive observer and live with false ones.