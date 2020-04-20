How to use your Android or iOS device as a webcam

A good webcam, let alone any webcam, is hard to find these days. Just to put a time marker on this post: The coronavirus pandemic has brought much of the United States workforce into a home-based work environment. With so many people needing basic tech supplies, the demand for webcams has increased, and as supplies dwindle, prices have skyrocketed.

My colleague Chris Welch has reported on the trend, and many of us here at The edge We have spent more time (and money) than we would have liked just to equip our Windows 10 or macOS computers with a decent camera. Not fortunately to have to fight the online crowd to spend hundreds on a webcam that you may or may not take advantage of a lot when we are on the other side of this pandemic. There's an alternative: a spare Android or iOS phone or tablet (or your current one) you may have.

You must make sure that your device remains plugged in, since these applications are battery accumulators

We'll start with how to make your Android phone or tablet act as a webcam for your computer, and then we'll do the same for your iPhone or iPad. (By the way, you can also easily convert a Wyze security camera to a webcam, but you will probably get better video quality from your device.)

How to use your Android phone / tablet as a webcam

There are several applications on the Google Play Store that claim to transform your Android device into a webcam. Of the few I tried, DroidCam offered the easiest setup with the most reliable results. I don't doubt there are smarter, app-less solutions to do this, but for simplicity, this is what we are going to do here.

Download and install the free version of DroidCam from the Play Store. (Requires a device with Android 5.0 Lollipop or newer software). The developer, Dev47Apps, creates a desktop client for Windows 10 and Linux (but unfortunately not for macOS) that you will also need to download to your computer. (Note: I'm focusing on the steps to use it with Windows 10 in this tutorial). Be sure to download version 6.2 as it fixes some issues that can cause a headache if you use an older version.

After installing the Android app, focus on running the desktop app. During installation, you will need to allow the application to install audio drivers. If you prefer, uncheck "Always trust DEV47 APPLICATION software,quot;.

Once the Windows app is running, you'll see options near the top of the app window that allow you to connect your device wirelessly or via USB. Actually, it's easier to connect over Wi-Fi, so that's what we're going to focus on. Fortunately, it's in those settings by default.

Under those options, you will see a box where you need to enter the IP address of your Android device. At this point, open the DroidCam app on your Android phone or tablet. Then it will display the IP address of your device. Go back to your PC and enter that address in the field called "Device IP,quot;.

There are two things to do before pressing "Start,quot; in the desktop application. First, make sure both "video,quot; and "audio,quot; boxes are checked. If only the video is checked, your phone's microphone won't pick up your voice.

Then click on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of the Android app to open the settings. There, in the "camera,quot; section, you can choose whether you want to use the front or rear camera. Your back camera is almost certainly going to be more capable than your selfie camera, so I highly recommend using it. Most of the other default settings are set to the ideal option, so you can leave them.

Finally, press "start,quot; on the desktop application to start the connection. You should see a preview of the video on your PC screen. If you don't see it, make sure both your PC and your Android device are on the same Wi-Fi or LAN network. My PC is connected to the Internet, but it still works wirelessly with my phone because they are on the same network.

Now, just open your preferred video conferencing app, like Zoom, Google Meet, or Skype. In the video settings within each app, change the default camera to "DroidCam Source 2,quot; or "DroidCam Source 3,quot;. One of them should reflect what you see in the DroidCam client window.

To make your device's microphone the default input in your video conferencing application, go to the microphone section in your video conferencing application (may be called audio input) and select "Virtual Audio DroidCam,quot;. Once you do that it should work as intended.

A quick comment: If you're using the front camera for video tasks, and for some reason you need to grab your webcam phone to send a text message or browse through your contacts, DroidCam won't stop you. You can collapse the application without interrupting the power of the camera.

Now, if you are using a phone, you will want to find a way to put it on your desktop to get a webcam-like angle. For some, this may be the most difficult step. However, a simple solution for me came in the form of an automobile dashboard that I already had. I own this iOttie model in my car, and it was easily attached to my glass monitor mount. Its grip extended enough to fit a Nexus 6P in a hard case, so virtually any phone should fit. The company also makes a model with a suction cup, which should work with most desks.

You can also see various additional DroidCam X Pro controls in the following screenshot; you must pay $ 4.99 to access them. You can do this if you want to support the developer, but you can be happy with the free version, which doesn't show watermarks or makes it jump through too many hoops.

How to use your iPhone / iPad as a webcam

Like Android, there are several iOS apps that claim to be able to turn your mobile device into a webcam. I'm not ruling out the many options available, but I found EpocCam (requires iOS 10.3 or newer software) to be the simplest to use, and you don't need to use any cables for it to work. It even works with Android, if DroidCam did not work to your liking.

Download and install EpocCam from the App Store

Unlike previous DroidCam, a set of desktop drivers for EpocCam is available for both Windows 10 and macOS. You can go to the developer's site, Kinoni.com, to download them to your machine.

After installing the desktop drivers, there is technically no app to worry about opening. Just make sure your iOS device and computer are on the same Wi-Fi or LAN. Open the mobile app and finally launch your video conferencing app.

Every video conferencing app I tested worked perfectly with my iOS device. Just look for "EpocCam,quot; in the camera settings. Once you select it, you should see a notification on your computer confirming that the camera is connected via Wi-Fi. In my case it said "EpocCam iOS connected using Wi-Fi,quot;.

There are some troubleshooting steps to follow if things don't work perfectly from scratch. If you are using a browser-based video conferencing application instead of a separate computer application, be sure to give the browser permission to access your webcam. A notification should appear asking for your permission before starting the application or the conference call. Look for that near the web address bar.

Also, in the case of the popular Zoom app, the latest update (4.6.11 at the time this was written) breaks EpocCam compatibility. Based on Kinoni's best-rated YouTube comment on how to use your iPhone as a webcam on macOS, you'll need a slightly older version (4.6.7) of the Zoom app to recognize your mobile device's camera as viable webcam. you can Download that version from uptodown.com, and this version worked for me, but please note that you are using the software at your own risk. There may be vulnerabilities you are exposed to when using old software and downloading it from an unofficial source.

There are a few more things to note about the free version of EpocCam. First, its free feature set is much more restrictive than DroidCam's. For example, in order to use the front camera on your iOS device, you will need to review the app on the App Store. Also, the free version shows a watermark on your video and accelerates the resolution to 640 x 480 and 30 frames per second.

Also, the free version doesn't even allow you to use your device's microphone, so you'll need to plug in headphones on your computer that have an inline microphone, unless you've found another solution. The EpocCam Pro app removes all these limitations and adds more functionality for $ 7.99 on the App Store if you are installing on an iOS device or $ 5.49 on the Play Store if you want to follow the steps above on an Android phone.