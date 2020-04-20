How to save YouTube videos for offline viewing to reduce data consumption during blocking

However, watching a YouTube video on replay still consumes a lot of data, and with favorite songs playing over and over again, data consumption is sure to increase.
But what if you can save a YouTube video to your smartphone and listen to it whenever you want without the need for an internet connection? This is where the YouTube download feature comes in handy.
Please note, for some videos, you may need to subscribe to YouTube's premium service.
By requirements:
- Internet connection working (only while downloading the video)
- Latest version of the YouTube mobile app
- YouTube Premium subscription (optional)
How to save YouTube videos for offline viewing
Open YouTube app on your smartphone
Find the video you want and touch it
From the portrait mode playback screen, tap the Download button
Then tap the resolution you want to save the video to and tap OK
YouTube will now download the video and keep it stored on local storage
To view a saved video, tap the Library tab at the bottom of the app and tap Downloads and tap any video you want to watch.
