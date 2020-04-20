How to save YouTube videos for offline viewing to reduce data consumption during blocking

Last month, COAI or the Association of Cellular Operators of India reported on the sudden increase in mobile data consumption as a result of the implementation of the block to contain the spread of Covid-19. Since watching videos is one of the most data-consuming tasks on the Internet, several video service providers have asked to reduce the default streaming resolution to SD (standard definition), including YouTube.

However, watching a YouTube video on replay still consumes a lot of data, and with favorite songs playing over and over again, data consumption is sure to increase.

But what if you can save a YouTube video to your smartphone and listen to it whenever you want without the need for an internet connection? This is where the YouTube download feature comes in handy.



Please note, for some videos, you may need to subscribe to YouTube's premium service.

By requirements:

Internet connection working (only while downloading the video)

Latest version of the YouTube mobile app

YouTube Premium subscription (optional)





How to save YouTube videos for offline viewing





one) Open YouTube app on your smartphone



two) Find the video you want and touch it



3) From the portrait mode playback screen, tap the Download button



4) Then tap the resolution you want to save the video to and tap OK



5) YouTube will now download the video and keep it stored on local storage



To view a saved video, tap the Library tab at the bottom of the app and tap Downloads and tap any video you want to watch.