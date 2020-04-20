How closed theater chains will try to restore customer trust in Moviegoing – Deadline

Editor's Note: As the Up News Info continues Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis series on the struggles of people in the entertainment industry impacted by the closings and layoffs related to the coronavirus, today we continue with our latest series, Hollywood reopeningIt focused on the incredibly complicated effort to get the industry back on its feet and ensure the safety of everyone involved. We intend to examine numerous sides of the business; If you have suggestions for things to consider, please leave a comment.

A year ago, this Friday, many of you queued to see a sold-out weekend screening of Marvel. Avengers Endgame. After standing in another row for concessions, he found his recliner seat for movies, sat down and turned on his tray, placed the popcorn and soda and leaned to the right to find the plastic buttons that make the seat lean back. Your hand went back up to dig into that common tub of popcorn you shared with a date, your kids, or your friends. Raise that hand up to your face and …

Related story Hollywood reopening: from insurance to testing, crowd scenes, and craft services, these are the pandemic issues studios are trying to solve before the reboot

A breakdown of the rituals from the pre-pandemic movies can be as scary to think of as anything you can see on screen. At least that's the case at a time when the coronavirus spreads so easily that it has closed the world.

Fans dressed as Marvel characters are seen during the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center

AP



It is not lost for anyone that this Friday will be the anniversary of the launch of Avengers Endgame, the movie that launched last summer's season and became the highest grossing movie of all time with $ 2.79 billion. Outside the door, Final game charted unprecedented and mind-blowing national opening weekend numbers ($ 357.1M), international ($ 859M) and global ($ 1.2 billion), all because the exhibit works on all cylinders around the world with schedules per hour. before The Lion King opened last July, Final game It was the widest release of a major movie in the US. USA: 4,662 theaters.

No one is thinking of breaking records this year, but simply opening and waiting in hopes that the movies will return slowly. When theaters reopen, there will be a review of rituals to respect social estrangement and eliminate physical contact, with each other and with surfaces, as much as possible. A theater-based outbreak could invoke Bill Paxton's classic line of Aliens: "Game over, man!"

Just as their film counterparts are digging deep to anticipate vulnerability and enforce general changes in the way movies are shot to be safe, the brightest minds on display are reevaluating every aspect of watching a movie on a cinema.

The Up News Info polled numerous owners of large and small theater chains to get an idea of ​​what their playbook will look like. Reconfiguring all the angles is as mentally draining as a chess game, literally: a cinema seating map will look like a chess board.

"We have to learn to live with the virus about what makes sense in a safe way," says Rick Roman, owner of an independent theater in Kentucky and Delaware. "We cannot close forever."

The setup contemplated by AMC and other chains, the sources said, begins with the chessboard seating chart, with customers only sitting in the black squares. So there is no one by your side, no one in front of you, and the closest person is at an angle behind you and in front of you. That will keep you at a fairly safe distance if someone coughs or sneezes.

Multiplexes will also make your workers do a great cleanup demonstration. Staff will be visible disinfecting seats, armrests, and swing trays between shows, along with everything from communal condiment stands to restrooms. In addition, all clients will receive cleaning towels to disinfect their personal spaces. It will also scan tickets as it removes a personal touch point.

The short-term goal, until simple and quick tests are done or a vaccine definitively eliminates this, is to restore customer confidence as much as possible. The problem with chessboard strategy is that it can cut capacity in half.

None of this is good, especially in the third and fourth quarters, when the big studios decide to release the delayed blockbusters. They will need more screens, with adjacent theaters installed on that checkerboard stage to make up for the lost seating capacity. This will cost counterprogramming movies many screens. How much screen capacity will the 007 film have? No time to die consume?

Scenarios do not happen until local governments ease restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather in a space, and there are likely to be inconsistencies. The chains are looking at June, but many believe that July is a more realistic expectation.

Exhibitors are currently committed to raising stimulus funds to cover overhead for the next two and a half months to close, but the business cannot begin to heal until theaters open and studios offer good films to fill them. Some states, such as Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Kentucky, are seeking to lift the restrictions, so an opening on May 31 might be possible in that window, but why would the studios release their films before they are saturated across the globe? country? The world's largest chain, the financially challenged AMC, expects a return in late June, while Cinemark, the second-largest circuit in the United States, is watching on July 1. Abroad, the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) hopes that European cinemas will open in mid-July if health conditions warrant.

No matter when, a 25% drop in business is expected in the third quarter of this year, after which things are expected to progressively improve. That is based on restoring consumer confidence.

How far do the theater chains go? China's cinemas, as well as Disney's theme parks, have come up with the idea of ​​taking temperatures from attendees. In a CNBC interview three weeks ago, AMC CEO Adam Aron said the network was "dismissing the temperature reading machines."

While the owners of the theaters we speak to agree that their employees' temperatures should be checked daily, and that it will surely be common practice in the future, evaluating customers is another matter. As one speaker said: "It seems invasive to me, especially with everything we are doing with social distancing."

Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi told investors in a call last week that the network "does not anticipate" taking the temperature of viewers. While theaters want to show customers that they are entering a clean environment, there is a concern of walking the line between reassuring consumers and scaring them.

"You don't want to attract people to theaters by making it look like a hospital," says an exhibition marketing representative for Deadline.

"When we return, it will be similar to how we left before closing with staggered seats and hospital-grade chemicals, cleaning completely between shows," said Arclight Cinemas president and chief operating officer Ted Mundorff.

"We are cleaning non-stop," said Brock Bagby, EVP of the Midwest B&B Theaters chain.

Most exhibitors expect their employees to wear gloves and masks, as dictated by local ordinances. Like a bathroom attendant, there will be a designated person near the common seasoning area, cleaning the ketchup and mustard handles. Workers can drop straws at concession stands. And yes, the reclining buttons, armrests and seats will be continuously cleaned between shows. "Employees will clean the seats with microfiber cloths," adds Bagby. In addition to additional Purell stations throughout the multiplex, theater owners will also provide antibacterial wipes to viewers so they can clean up their own seating area. "We are going to empower the client to stay safe while we do it," says one exhibitor.

In some respects, there would be additional staff, but many exhibitors tell us that they might reassign staff at the cash registers to clean up throughout the theater, especially in the first few weeks of opening, as they anticipate low attendance.

At the end of the day, the full goal is to ensure the freest environment possible: those exhibitors we spoke with believe that reserved online seating, especially with the tiered approach, is the best means of ensuring social distancing and avoiding crowding in Auditoriums That checkerboard seating plan is a global medium of thought, from Beijing to London.

“We have the ability to control admission, to the extent that people are willing to fulfill it, through (reserved) seats. The technology now exists to assign seats for people to maintain social distance, "says Phil Clapp, CEO of the UK Film Association and president of UNIC, the international trade association that represents exhibitors in 37 European territories.

In most cases, a couple or two friends can sit nearby, but would be separated by a seat. What about ripping tickets? Exhibitors in the United States, such as Regal, Studio Grill and Cineapolis, and Omniplex in Northern Ireland, have already implemented automated scanning machines and mobile ticket sales. Those will become increasingly the norm in the future.

The cleaning effort between shows will be reduced to the exhibitor's strategies to obtain as many presentations as possible. It is estimated that this could take 15 to 30 minutes and will require additional staff to handle it. Most of the exhibitors we spoke with said they were not concerned about the increase in overhead, which would add approximately a 5% increase in monthly costs.

"It will be absorbed in the cost of doing business, it will not be absorbed in ticket prices," Mundorff said of the new costs of cleaning COVID-19. Roman says a box of 1,000 gloves only costs $ 10.

But there are aspects of the reopening that some exhibitors haven't even started to think about, that could carry a huge financial burden for a low-margin, liquidity-struggling industry. Think of seats, for example. An exhibition vet notes that leather and leather seats are best for cleaning, making fabric chairs a disadvantage. Reclining auditoriums are a bonus because the rows are approximately 7 feet apart. Will theaters need to completely upholster their auditoriums or switch to recliners with a vinyl surface? Will multiplex inputs with handles change to sliding doors?

All of this would further increase costs, but the exhibits said this is not at the top of their list of concerns because they bring different problems. Bagby of B & B Theaters said three new theaters that recently completed construction are paralyzed because local governments consider furniture, fixtures and equipment contractors to be non-essential.

Another factor that exhibitors must reconsider: the configuration of the stalls. How safe are open heat lamp foods to go like hot dogs and popcorn? It is best if they are safely handled by gloved workers.

Which brings us to the most messy and sacred staple food in the cinema: buttered popcorn.

Forget that it is impossible to empty the bucket with gloves on. Should butter be removed entirely in an effort to maintain a cleaner environment in theaters? Theater owners say employees' hands don't touch the inside of the popcorn bag or the food itself. In soft drink dispensing stations, it is largely the cup that the machine plays.

"If you're going to enjoy the theatrical experience, you have to make the butter," says Roman. "We are disinfecting and giving customers the opportunity to disinfect their seats as well. Removing the butter from the popcorn is less of an experience for them."

Even if local ordinances continue to require the use of masks in public, exhibitors tell us that they will continue to sell concessions to moviegoers.

Theaters will voluntarily pay the costs of restocking new concessions, such as hot dogs, which can cost between $ 5,000 and $ 20,000 in advance, depending on the size of the multiplex. Typically, such concessions are gradually replenished. It will be a shock to the end result in July.

Although exhibitors aren't overly concerned with the additional costs associated with cleaning COVID-19, the question remains how ticket sales will be affected by additional cleaning time and capacity rules by local governments. At any time, lost cleaning can always be compensated by adding another show schedule at night or morning for that matter, when there will be fewer customers available. Both studio and exhibition distribution managers agree that they needn't fear 50% capacity rules, not only because theaters average less than their occupancy rates outside of Christmas, but also because shows can be added. to offset the growing demand for any film.

Independent theater chain executive Roman said that in a nine-movie movie, a popular movie can be played on six screens in a 50% money-earning situation. What can ultimately happen in these fittest survival situations as more wide pitches are reserved is that the number of weeks remaining will be reduced by possibly one week, i.e. if capacity limits remain in effect. Cinemark chief financial officer and COO Sean Gamble recently said the circuit's profitability can be achieved "at occupancy levels of 20-30%."

Exhibitors prepare for the slow tracking of viewers, not only because of their nervousness but also because of the lack of new studio products. In a recent exclusive study by film analysis firm EDO, owned by Edward Norton, published in Deadline, 45% of respondents said it would take a few weeks to return to the cinema once the coronavirus calmed down. To fill the holes in the canopy, many circuits like B&B plan to reproduce large catalog titles like the Harry Potter series, promoting them as events, selling butter beer and hosting costume contests.

For many, the film of the great event to start the business is the feature film by Christopher Nolan from Warner Bros Beginning on July 17. In case the 50% capacity rules are still in effect, studio distribution bosses say a $ 100 million opening weekend is possible. But for the box office to fully recover, movie capitals Los Angeles and New York City must be firing on all cylinders. Is that a reasonable expectation? New York State continues to fight the majority of COVID-19 cases worldwide with 247,512 as of Monday.

Furthermore, if large territories like China and Europe remain closed, that could also fuel another round of reprogramming of late-summer event movies like Mulan and Wonder Woman 1984. Despite the change in event titles at the end of the year and 2021, studios expect a 25% drop in the national box office during the third and fourth quarters.

Big chains like AMC are renegotiating leases with their owners, and studio distribution bosses expect wear and tear on the current count of 5,000 theaters in the US. USA Distribution managers believe there is already a surplus of home screens across the country, and a drop to 4,000 won't hurt companies. But the exhibits are independent, and the studios don't expect to bail out debt-laden companies, even with AMC worth $ 334 million in market capitalization. Currently, the Justice Department is waiting for a federal court judge to pass its motion to finish a ruling that would allow older women to own movie theaters. Even if that happens, studios aren't in the headspace to take on a physical distribution business, we hear.

"The studios have their own financial problems due to the virus, and asking them for help with our financial problems is not fair," Roman said. “They are taking their own financial hit; look at Disney closing all its parks. "

Even with Universal's last-minute pivot before the US COVID-19 outbreak. USA To take DreamWorks Animation & # 39; s Trolls World Tour in houses (The lovebirds and my spy Next), the exhibition is not threatened with major studios moving event films directly to their homes during the shutdown. Instead, studies have delayed several carp launches such as Black Widow, No Time to Die, F9, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Morbid. Studios with billions of gross revenue in their eyes need the big theatrical release to start those revenue drops.

"Universal was very clear and made the decision when we were closing our theaters," said Zoradi of Cinemark. “They felt they were spending as much on marketing money and commitments as McDonald's, that they had no choice. We don't see any systemic change in all the big studios when it comes to their top movies because theater is so important to them. "

Still, if the bleeding from the exposure continues into a longer-than-expected shutdown, there have been worried rumors that in the worst-case scenario, those movies could go straight home. Going forward, it appears that if the day and date streaming platform The Screening Room ever had a chance, it's now, because most of the $ 50 it wants to charge for visits will be split between exhibits and studios. It's a much-needed income that comes primarily from demo 25-39, which doesn't attend movies with any level of reliability. Universal only charges $ 20 for Trolls World Tour and raised an estimated $ 40 million- $ 50 million in premium VOD last weekend (80% of that goes to Universal, 20% to digital and cable providers).

Broken windows are little concerns right now; The emphasis is on saving the house. Even if they lose money at first, exhibitors know they have to restore the love for the community movie-going experience that so many of us cherish. You can only return if customers feel safe.

"At some point, we have to get back to normal," says Bagby. "For 96 years, the way we've been doing it has worked and no one has gotten sick."

Deadline International Editor Andreas Wiseman contributed to this report.