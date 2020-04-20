Hollywood trailer shows you the city like never before

Their Hollywood like you've never seen it before: interpreted and rewritten by Ryan Murphy.
"If we change the way movies are made, I think we can change the world." Darren Criss Raymond says in the new Hollywood trailer below.
Murphy's limited series and Ian Brennan Follow a group of would-be actors and filmmakers in Hollywood after World War II. The characters are a mix of original and real-life figures, such as Rock hudson (Jack picking) and Henry Wilson (Jim Parsons), living in the Golden Age of Hollywood. The series will highlight "unjust systems and prejudices across race, gender, and sexuality that continue to this day," according to Netflix, and will expose and examine "decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape if they had been dismantled. "
In addition to Criss, Parsons and Picking, the show stars David Corenswet like jack Jeremy Pope as Archie Laura Harrier as Camille Samara Weaving like Claire, Dylan McDermott like Ernie Holland Taylor like Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone like Avis, Joe Mantello like Dick and Maude Apatow like Henrietta
"I can make that dream of yours come true," Henry Wilson of Parsons tells Jack of Corenswet.
"But it won't mean anything if this is what I do to get it done," says Jack.
"What if you could rewrite history?" the trailer above asks. Take a look at classic fashions and action from the 1940s Hollywood, including the interaction between Rock Hudson and Vivien Leigh (Katie McGuinness)
"I bet I have a dream and I'm not the only one. Hollywood's dream, that's everyone's dream," says Jack.
The limited series premieres Friday, May 1 on Netflix.
