Hollywood Labor Leaders Keep Members Safe "Once People Can Get Back to Work" – Deadline

Leaders of major unions and unions in the film and television industry say that while they don't know when the coronavirus shutdown will slow enough to allow productions and other elements of the industry to start opening up for business, they share. " great faith that our industry will return with vigor and present abundant opportunities for our members to work and re-engage in the business of providing entertainment to audiences around the world. "

"Importantly, we are also focused on the protective measures that will need to be put in place to keep professionals safe in production sets and other work environments once people are able to return to work," SAG-AFTRA leaders, The DGA, WGA East and West, IATSE, the Teamsters and the American Federation of Musicians said today in a joint statement.

Related story Hollywood industry unions praise Congress for passing the $ 2 billion coronavirus relief bill

Here is his full statement:

“The unions and unions that subscribe represent the diverse and professional workforce that, in ordinary times, unite in productions throughout each year to bring our stories to life for audiences around the world. Now, at this time when the coronavirus pandemic has brought an unprecedented challenge to our industry, our solidarity is more important than ever. We meet on behalf of our respective memberships to ensure coordination between our efforts to secure aid, financial support and other critical assistance for professionals working in this industry. Our members understand the unique power of collective action. Through our unity, we reinforce that power to safeguard our members as much as possible during the extraordinary set of events we face today.

“As always, our first concern is your safety and health, and that of your loved ones. We urge members to follow the updated guidance from CDC and other government authorities in their area. This includes practicing rigorous sanitation efforts and abiding by the "social distancing" directives that are in force throughout the country. This not only helps keep you safe, but also contributes to the effort to control the pandemic, allowing everyone to get back to work more quickly. We can all be part of the solution to this crisis and we hope that each of us will take our role in this effort seriously.

WGA East



“As you know, each of the undersigned organizations has committed to taking steps to provide help and support to our respective members. However, it is important for you to know that we have also worked together, and with industrial and labor allies, in a variety of ways to protect our members. This includes: advocating for the inclusion of our workforce in direct cash payments and expanded unemployment insurance available in recently approved federal government aid packages; ensure that as many of our members as possible are included in state assistance programs across the country; channel urgently needed donations to charitable industry organizations that provide direct support to the industry workforce; share information and ideas about ways to support the sustained financial well-being of our health and pension plans, all affected by the pandemic; and monitor and address, as necessary, the steps taken by companies in response to this crisis, steps that directly impact our members.

AFM Local 47



“Importantly, we are also focused on the protective measures that will need to be put in place to keep professionals safe in production sets and other work environments once people are able to return to work.

“We are pleased to report that the above efforts have been strengthened in a large and small way by partners and allies throughout the industry, several of whom have agreed to find ways to direct resources to our members and coordinate various relief efforts. Such measurements show the best strengths of our industry and are highly appreciated.

Teamsters Local 399



“The steps above are significant, but we remain well aware that even successful efforts cannot end the strong financial challenges that most of our members face during this time. If you need it, we encourage you to apply for the emergency aid funds listed below. If you can, consider donating to these relief funds. The need has never been greater and every dollar helps.

In addition, each of our organizations has created and is updating COVID-19's special Internet resources with guidelines, resources and support available to assist you during this time of need. At the end of this communication, you will find links to key sites.

SAG-AFTRA



"We don't know when this national emergency will dwindle enough to allow productions and other elements of the industry to start reopening for business. However, we share great faith that our industry will return in vigor and present abundant opportunities for our members to work and reengage in the business of providing entertainment to audiences around the world.

“Until that time comes, we remain united as industry unions and unions to work on your behalf. We are with you in this crisis, knowing that our solidarity is a central strength that will sustain us all in the difficult days that await us. ”

In solidarity,

Ray Hair

International President

American Federation of Musicians

Thomas Schlamme

President

Directors Guild of America

Russell Hollander

National Executive Director

Directors Guild of America

Matthew Loeb

International President

International Alliance of Theater Employees

James P. Hoffa

General president

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Gabrielle Carteris

President

Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists

David P. White

National Executive Director

Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists

Beau Willimon

President

Writers Guild of America, East

Lowell Peterson

National Executive Director

Writers Guild of America, East